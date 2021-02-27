Innovative technology helps children learn a language through magical stories





Winners were presented at the University of Hawaii’s Mnoa Language Education Technology Competition and aim to kick-start ideas and products designed by global entrepreneurs. The fourth LaunchPad, hosted by the UH Mnoas Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (Tech Center), was held online on February 20th.

The group of judges chose Fabu Lingua as the winner of the 2021 Launch Pad over the other four finalists. FabuLingua helps children learn a language through interactive stories by writers and illustrators from around the world. Learning tools maximize comprehensible input through the story of a magical child, allowing the subconscious development of listening, comprehension, and reading skills.

Leslie Begart, co-founder of a Texas startup, said: “Fabu Lingua is absolutely excited to win the prestigious LaunchPad 2021 contest as the best new technology for language learning. Fabu Lingua’s unique story-based language learning products for children recognized by renowned experts. We are honored to have been able to win a LaunchPad, an important milestone in building trust with our educational partners, families and investors, and to grow globally and impact our children’s language learning. Strengthen our determination. “

An enthusiastic audience of more than 300 language educators and technology enthusiasts from 15 countries chose ImmerseMe for the People’s Choice Awards. ImmerseMe is virtually a step into a beautiful and authentic place to learn a language. Users can choose from over 3,000 interactive scenarios in nine languages: German, Spanish, French, English, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Greek and Indonesian.

Scott Cardwell, co-founder and CEO of a New Zealand-based company, said: “This award is a great test of the journey we have taken to build the best academic language tools in the world. We have the opportunity to expand our virtual reality curriculum from kindergarten to high school, through higher education institutions and government training programs around the world. . “

Tech Center facilitates ongoing collaboration with LaunchPad entrepreneurs through programs such as Blend Learning Pilots. This program offers a major program opportunity to test innovation. For more information on the 2021 LaunchPad and upcoming events, please visit the TechCenters website.

The program is one of the four goals identified in the 2015–25 Strategic Plan (PDF), updated in December 2020, the Goal of Excellence in UH ​​Mnoas Research: Research and Creative Working Enterprises. An example of progress (PDF).

