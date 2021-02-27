Proving Ground: Our Favorite Cloth Mask | Life





In December, I tested some cloth masks to suggest that people try. Some worked, others were too small or uncomfortable.

Almost three months later, advances in masks have improved comfort, flexibility and protection.

Here are some of my favorites:

Enro Adult Face Mask ($ 16.50, enro.com) — I wear a face mask most days. So when it comes to choosing a cloth face cover (because there is no endless supply of KN95 masks), I’m looking for comfort and coverage. Enro will be delivered in spades. It turns out that my face is a solid XL and other companies’ definitions of XL tend not to cover mine. Enro does it.

The Enros mask has an ultra-lightweight fabric with adjustable ear loops and an integrated PM 0.1 filter that not only allows you to breathe without feeling the limits, but also protects it. If you are a double masker, it will give you plenty of room to do so. It also allows space for you to speak and still be understood by others. Of the 20 or so masks I’ve tried, this is the best I’ve ever worn. For those who want to return to fitness, there is an optional Aerolite mask frame ($ 11.99) that helps free up space for breathing.

HALOMASK Unity Black Edition with Nanofilter Technology ($ 34.95, halolife.io) Like the Enros mask, but not covered, HALOLIFEs are just as comfortable and understand the need for space. Made of 95% bamboo and 5% lycra, it is very comfortable. Its unique element is the nose clip that allows you to space inside the mask to speak, and there is also a chin wrap for what is advertised as an airtight seal (especially I talk long) If so, it wasn’t very airtight on my face, but it did a great job).

Its comfort is almost unmatched when it comes to other masks, and the extra space between your mouth and the mask makes a big difference. It’s well worth the extra price.

Mambe Washable Face Mask ($ 10, mambeblankets.com) —This mask has one feature I like about face masks that no one else has. A strap-style cord that allows you to easily remove and apply the mask to prevent it from hanging in your ears or being misplaced. ..

More than that, this is a solid face mask. Its coverage is great, covering my face from nose to chin. With a brass nose band, it can be contoured to fit your face and can be firmly fixed even during long hours of work. The polyester microfiber cloth isn’t as comfortable as my top pick, but it’s a good budget purchase for people on the move.

Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask 5 Pack ($ 30, buckmason.com) — Made of soft pima cotton, this is a comfortable three-layer mask with adjustable ear loops that feel weightless in your ears. (Hooks together the ear loops to completely remove weight from your ears.

I love the comfort it offers, but this is one of the masks that even the XL size has problems covering the face when the mouth begins to move. I’m sure people with small faces will like it. But it was incomparable to other options for me.

