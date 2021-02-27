Realme GT 5G is here at Geekbench: Everything you know so far





Release Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Realme plans to announce its next flagship product, the Realme GT 5G, on March 4th. Recently, mobile phone prices have been announced online. Currently, mobile phones are listed on Geekbench, revealing some details about mobile phones. The Realme GT 5G with model number RMX2202 won 1138 and 357 in the Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The list also confirms that the phone runs on Android 11 OS and has 12GB of RAM.

Realme GT 5G: What do you expect?

Starting with the processor, Realme has already confirmed that the next phone will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC internally. In advance, the phone is said to show off a 6.8-inch punchhole display that offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 5,000 mAh battery fuels mobile phones that support 65W fast charging.

In the camera department, the phone was leaked with a triple rear camera module along with a dual tone LED flash including a 64MP primary camera. The resolutions of other sensors have not yet been revealed. The phone is also designed to display the “GT” brand in the lower right corner of the back panel.

In addition, the mobile phone comes with a stainless steel VC cooling system. In addition, the speaker grill will be located at the bottom, with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. In addition to the standard variations, the company is also said to launch a special vegan leather design.

In terms of price, the Realme GT 5G is said to cost RMB 2,999. This is about Rs. 34,000 in Indian currency. On the other hand, the mobile phone with model number RMX2202 is also seen in BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, suggesting that it is about to be released in India.

