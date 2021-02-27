Google Stadia problem?Video game unit that Googly is not enough





High-tech giants like testing and tuning. Stadia promised to change the industry and couldn’t do it. From the report: Google’s streaming video game service Stadia had an ambitious plan to disrupt the console-dominated gaming industry. The tech giant plans to pack Stadia with original content, and two years ago announced that it had hired hundreds of game developers in Los Angeles and Montreal to set up studios. However, these teams had little time to start before they were fired earlier this month because Google stopped developing in-house games. From the beginning, Google’s approach to video games wasn’t very similar to Google. Alphabet launches the bare minimum of products and tends to test them as they grow. With Stadia, it got bigger. Flashy press conferences and advertising campaigns have promised high-quality games with innovative features that can be played on TV via Android smartphones and Chromecast. Gamers can access well-known favorite libraries like exclusive titles and Assassin’s Creed without paying $ 500 for Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox.

So when Stadia went on sale in 2019, gamers were hoping for a full package rather than a beta model. While cloud streaming technology existed and Google was demonstrating its strengths, the game library was overwhelming and many of the promised features weren’t there. According to Mat Piscatella, an analyst at NPD Group who tracks video game sales data, other platforms offer hundreds of games annually, while Stadia offers less than 80. Players also didn’t like Stadia’s business model, where customers had to buy the game individually, rather than subscribing to all the services available on the Netflix or Xbox Game Pass. Paying as much as $ 60 for a game seemed like a burden to some, as it only exists on Google’s servers, not their own PCs. After all the hype, gamers were disappointed. Stadia has missed hundreds of thousands of controller and monthly active user sales targets, according to two people who asked to discuss personal information and not reveal their identities. A Google spokeswoman declined to comment on the story. “It’s no exaggeration to say that the pre-launch and pre-launch messages were inconsistent,” says Piscatella, the final product. Read more: Stadia Leadership praised “great progress” just a week before the dissolution of the entire development studio.

