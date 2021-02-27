Chinese businessman accused of colluding to steal trade secrets | OPA





ChiLung Winsman Ng, Washington, also known as Winsman Ng, a 64-year-old Hong Kong-based Chinese businessman, was charged yesterday for colluding to steal General Electric (GE) corporate secrets, including millions of dollars worth of silicon carbide MOSFET technology. I did.

Winsman Ng and his conspirators allegedly chose to steal what they lacked the time, talent, or money to create, said John C. Demars, Deputy Attorney General of the National Security Agency of the Justice Department. Said. Stealing American intellectual property for the benefit of foreign companies deprives American companies of creativity and American workers of their jobs. The department will do everything possible to thwart this illegal and economically destructive act.

As alleged in the indictment, Windsman Ng colluded to steal corporate secrets from General Electric and start a competitor, Elizabeth C. Coomb, a lawyer in northern New York, gave by 28 USC515. He said he was acting under the authority given to him. This plan, and other plans similar to it, seek to undermine American ingenuity, which often relies on keeping the secrets of technological progress. We continue to work with the FBI to hold people accountable for stealing corporate secrets from innovative businesses in our district.

Innovation by American companies brings good things to our lives, but we shouldn’t have to buy those good things from foreign companies that stole American technology to compete with us, the FBI Counterintelligence Department said. Said Assistant Director Alan E. Caller Jr. The FBI encourages US companies to contact you if anyone, regardless of nationality, is trying to or suspects you have stolen a business secret. Only through strong engagement with US companies can we protect our financial and national security.

According to the complaint, Mr. Ng stole valuable and sensitive technology from GE and colluded to produce it in China, said Thomas F. Relford, a special agent at the FBI’s Albany field office. Our office, the US Federal Attorney’s Office, and GE worked closely together to swiftly work to prevent the theft and the resulting damage to economic security. Trade secret theft is an ever-dangerous threat to US companies and the amazing work they are doing to invent and manufacture unique technologies that have the potential to change the world. The FBI Albany’s Counterintelligence Task Force continues to work on protecting American innovation and technology, American security and American work.

The accusation of the indictment is just an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.

The indictment was between March 2017 and January 2018, with Ng and at least one conspirator using silicon carbide using a corporate secret or silicon carbide metal oxide semiconductor field stolen from GE. MOSFET. It claims to have planned to develop a business that manufactures and sells MOSFETs. -Effect transistors are small electronic semiconductors / switches that regulate the flow of electricity through the device and are used in a variety of products.

Ng has colluded with at least one other person (a GE engineer over 7 years) to steal MOSFET corporate secrets and other proprietary information from GE. Ng and Collusion # 1 allegedly used these corporate secrets to create business plans and develop PowerPoint. Presentations they gave to future investors. Ng and Conspirator # 1 tell potential investors that their business could be profitable within three years and their startup business is estimated to be worth $ 100 million, tangible and intangible He said he owns the assets of the company and asked for about $ 30 million as part of the scheme. Raise funds in exchange for ownership of the start-up company. In August 2017, Ng and Conspirator # 1 allegedly met in China and gave a presentation to a Chinese investment firm considering funding Ngs’ start-ups.

There is no evidence that Chinese companies have had illegal MOSFET technology transfers, including the one Ng and his conspirators were about to start.

Ng has not been arrested yet. If convicted of this crime, Ng faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 250,000.

The case has been investigated by the FBI Albany Field Office and has been indicted by the National Security Agency, Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, Assistant US Attorney Rick Belis and Court Attorney Matthew Chan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos