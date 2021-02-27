Two lightning features captured by the Hawaiian telescope occur at the same time





Lightning strikes, which are common on the ground, are just one of many storm phenomena. Some of them occur in places that humans normally do not see, such as the clouds above.

Lightning is a beautiful and dangerous natural phenomenon that produces incredible light. Unless people are nearby, seeing a lightning strike will be a truly wonderful experience.

However, lightning also creates incredible sights in the space above clouds that spread in the atmosphere in a variety of colors not visible on the ground.

The National Institute of Optical and Infrared Astronomy (NOIRLab) has released a new image that gives you a surprising glimpse of two lightning strikes occurring at the same time.

(Photo: NOIRLab) A thunder phenomenon in the clouds near Mauna Kea in Hawaii. Photo courtesy of: International Gemini Observatory / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / A.Smith

Two lightning strikes frozen in time

A new image shared by NOIRLab showed two lightning phenomena that freeze in time. It shows a jet of red sprites and blue light above white clouds that direct its power into the sky, BGR reported.

Looking at the pictures, these phenomena are so rare that they appear to have been forged using Photoshop. This is the first time it has been captured by a camera, and it is especially rare to see it coming from somewhere on Earth.

Astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) may discover sprites and jets 249 miles (402 km) above Earth.

According to NOIRLab, lightning bolts in images are very rare and some people think they are special effects, but they are not. The photo will be uploaded to the website in a zoomable version.

Peter Michaud, Education and Engagement Manager at NOIR Lab, said nearby Hiro astronomers were using a telescope camera to remotely track bad weather in the area when they took this amazing photo. .. He added that the camera captures a sky photo every 30 seconds.

“I saw some other examples of similar phenomena, but they were the best examples of lightning sprites in the upper atmosphere,” he told Business Insider.

Red sprites and blue jets

According to The Weather Channel, the photo was taken in July 2017 by the Gemini North Telescope at an altitude of about 13,800 feet. This photo was introduced as this week’s photo of NOIR Lab on Wednesday, February 24th.

The phenomena in the picture are red sprites and blue jets. These are two meteorological phenomena, each with a distinctive bright color of red and blue.

In addition, the direction in which these two lightning strikes occur is also noteworthy. Instead of the lights descending towards the Earth, red and blue lights fly out from above the clouds into space.

According to ScienceAlert, sprites and jets balance the positive charges emitted when lightning strikes the ground, emitting equally and oppositely charged energies toward the sky. That is, sprites and jets are the charges that balance the equation.

Stephen Hummel, a dark sky specialist at the McDonald Observatory, who took spectacular images of jellyfish sprites on Mount Rock last year, said sprites are likely to be produced by powerful storms and lightning. ..

