NDMC, IIT-Kanpur provides a platform for start-ups to find solutions to citizens’ problems

PTI

February 27, 2021

Delhi is the first initiative to provide start-ups with a technological lunch pad to present innovative solutions through a 15-day competition to address citizens’ issues such as waste management, urban planning and hygiene. It has started. Friday.

In a statement, NDMC said the CiTe-Civic Tech Innovation Launchpad was organized by the North Delhi Municipal Authority in partnership with the Startup Incubation and Innovation Center (IIT Kanpur).

Mayor Jai Prakash of northern Delhi said CiTe is a 15-day contest aimed at involving start-ups and innovators to present solutions that address waste management, water management, urban planning, sanitation and sanitation. Said that.

According to the statement, Ranchpad will support the top three ideas and will receive technical and business guidance at SIIC and IIT Kanpur.

CiTe is an unprecedented initiative to provide a platform for start-ups and innovators to solve NDMC’s civil problems, Prakash said.

Citizens’ groups say that the start-ups and innovators selected under CiTe will receive the opportunity to improve these solutions, as well as innovation fellowships and prototype development support worth up to Rs 250,000.

