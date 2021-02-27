WhatsApp on Android comes with this redesigned feature





The popular messaging platform WhatsApp has changed and is revealed in the latest beta update for Android. This Facebook-owned cross-platform messaging service is working on a redesign of the app’s media footer.

It is currently under development and will be released soon. WhatsApp Beta Update 2.21.5.4 comes with new features discovered by WABetaInfo. The redesigned media footer is for the section you see when editing media in WhatsApp.

There are in-app editing tools that you can use to edit your media before sending it to your contacts or uploading it as a status.

Screenshots showing the difference between the new and old UI are shared on the website, changes are displayed at the bottom of the screen, and the text bar, submit button, and submit media button are clearly located in one. .. tab. It is clubbed in one tab on a light gray background. The media button icon has also changed, making the previous “+” icon look like a gallery icon.

There are no visible changes to the Media Footer features, except for UI changes. WhatsApp will roll this out with a new update.

WABetaInfo also noted that the upcoming feature “Read Later” has been renamed to “Archive Chat”. This feature is an update to “Archive Chat”, but the WhatsApp was previously called “Read Later”. WhatsApp seems to be back to the name of the previous archive chat. New updates basically keep chats archived when new messages arrive.

