Governor Sisorak fully tackles controversial innovation zone proposals

Nevada Governor Steve Sisorak will speak at a press conference at Carson City’s Nevada Parliament Building on June 24, 2020. (Photo: JASON BEAN / RGJ)

Give your innovation zone a chance.

It was done on Friday when Governor Steve Sisolak promoted the creation of a new county-like jurisdiction in the state tied to innovative private companies, rather than being overseen by traditional local governments. It was a plea.

The controversial nature of the proposed arrangement was not lost in Sisorak, who emphasized that the innovation zone is more like a quasi-government community rather than a company town.

According to Sisorak, the Innovation Zone is a unique and bold idea, and we understand that spreading our arms is not immediately acceptable. But from today, we hope to have an open, honest and productive conversation about how this works to help the Nevadans.

Details: The Nevada bill will allow tech companies such as Blockchain and LLC to create subgovernments.

The governor is driving the innovation zone at Blockchains LLC, which purchased 67,000 acres of land in Story County for $ 170 million in 2018. Land size is tailored to the requirements of at least 50,000 acres of innovation zones. Of vacant lots in a single county.

This dateless figure, provided by Blockchains LLC, shows a proposed “smart city” in the countryside of northern Nevada. (Photo: AP)

The company also proposes to create smart cities based on blockchain technology. It basically acts as a secure digital ledger or database that can be used for a wide range of transactions and other technical applications. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are usually the focus of attention when blockchain technology is applied, but this technology is used for real-time products through medical records, bank smart contracts, and retail supply chains. Locations such as Washu County are also used for tracking and even other things such as digital marriage certificates.

Ultimately, Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst for Applied Analysis, has the notion that all that processing will take place in Nevada. The goal of (Blockchains LLCs) is to integrate that innovation directly into this smart city and leverage a development platform to allow enterprises to test it within that platform.

Sisorak has promoted this technology as a way to diversify Nevada from its over-reliance on sectors such as tourism and games, which were particularly devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Sisolak, creating a blockchain-based innovation zone is a blank slate to help create a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly community that can put Nevada on the technology map.

(This is) an opportunity to set a marker that Nevada is the world’s blockchain technology center, Sisorak said. And this goal can be achieved without resorting to incentives, tax credits, or public sector investments.

Politics: Deb Haaland, appointed leader of the Interior Ministry, has been praised by Nevada’s tribal leaders.

The question now is whether the proposal will pass the Nevada State Assembly. Several concerns have been raised about the concept of innovation zones, including the impact on rural counties that lose land management and most of the future income they generate. The county starts by managing public services, taxes, etc., but the administration eventually switches to the Innovation Zone entity.

Proponents such as Aguero have guaranteed that government agencies will not lose tax revenues from the system. For example, according to Aguero, residents and businesses pay the same taxes as they would in a typical city or county in the state.

According to Aguero, the income that would have been paid to the state to provide general government services and education from kindergarten to high school throughout the state will continue to be paid. Previously incurred taxes paid to the host county will continue to be sent permanently to the host county.

Proponents of the concept also ensured that the innovation zone, set up on private land, will be as accountable as a regular city or county once the transition is complete. This includes a switch from a government initially appointed by the governor to a government ultimately elected by the people, Aguero said.

On the other hand, according to Sisorak, the risk of the innovation zone lies primarily with the private sector. For example, an applicant must make an immediate investment of $ 250 million in infrastructure and promise an investment worth $ 1 billion over a 10-year period. Forecasts advertised by the state for blockchain projects include $ 9 billion in direct economic production for development, including direct wages of $ 4.9 billion and construction employment of $ 79,400. The long-term impact includes $ 2.2 billion in direct economic production and $ 1.1 billion in direct wages each year from the employment of 25,600 people.

It is not yet known if such a prediction will pan out. However, the Governor of Nevadas is fully involved in the Innovation Zone. In response to the denials of this concept, Sisorak urged people to approach with an open mind.

According to Sisorak, he is not afraid to ask difficult questions and to listen to people who believe that the concept they propose is flawed. I would like all concerned to understand that the ultimate goal is a large-scale economic development investment in Nevada.

