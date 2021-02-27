Reliance of India has partnered with Google and Facebook to bid on digital payment network





Two strong stock buys with a dividend yield of 7%

Trying to keep up with recent market fluctuations can lead to whiplash. There are volatility rules for now as investors are withdrawing from Big Tech and pushing down the general market. The bearish sentiment comes from the declining number of new COVID cases, along with weekly unemployment insurance claims. Both are positive news for the economy and help justify the expansion of the open economy. At the same time, Congressional COVID relief packages going through the legislative process promise booster shots of consumer spending, coupled with recent rises in oil prices, market watchers are thinking about inflation. As a result, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries reached 1.48%, the highest level in a year. Therefore, investor money is withdrawn from stocks and headed for bonds. Overall, the situation is tuned for defense stocks. High-yielding dividend play has gained a lot of love from Wall Street equity analysts, showing the potential for higher rises as investors move towards them. These are the stocks that fill the portfolio and provide a flow of income that can compensate for the rise in low stocks. Using the TipRanks database, we found two payout plays with yields of just over 7%. If that wasn’t enough, all three were well-supported by Wall Street analysts to earn a Strong Buy consensus rating. The Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) financial sector is often the source of high-yielding dividend stocks, so it makes sense to look there. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, as the name implies, is a player in the credit industry that is a provider of capital and credit finance for small businesses. These small businesses are the traditional driving force of the Americas business sector and provide most of all the jobs created, and professional finance companies like Sixth Street are essential to their success. Over the past year, there have been two trends in Sixth Streets performance. First, earnings plummeted when the corona broke out, with a strong recovery in the second quarter of 2008, after which EPS figures returned to historical standards. And second, stock prices have slowly but steadily regained value after bottoming out in late March last year. You can see this by taking a quick look at the numbers. TSLX posted a loss of earnings in the first quarter of last year, but the 79 cents per share reported in the fourth quarter was down 34% quarter-on-quarter, but up 41% year-over-year. .. Shares have also regained, rising 112% from the panicked valley. Sixth Streets’ share price surged temporarily earlier this month, when it announced its fourth-quarter results, along with its latest dividend declaration. The company’s earnings and earnings lived up to expectations, and management declared a base dividend of 41 cents per common stock and a special dividend of $ 1.25. Sixth Street has a history of using special dividends to supplement basic payments. At the current base interest rate, the dividend will generate a solid 7.5%. Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd is impressed with the overall performance of Six Street, but especially likes the dividend potential here. He writes: With regular supplements, large specials, and excess returns on base dividends, we believe TSLX is in a good position to perform in markets where yields are becoming increasingly difficult to find. .. Dodd Rate TSLX is outperform (ie buy). His $ 23.50 price target suggests that there is room for 8% share growth next year. (Click here to see Dodds performance) Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with Dodd on the quality of Sixth Streets. The stock has recently recorded 5 reviews, all of which are Buy, and StrongBuy’s consensus rating is unanimous. The share price is $ 21.67, and the recent rise leaves room for just 6% above the average price target of $ 23. (See TipRanks TSLX Equity Analysis) Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Next is Barings BDC, a business development company. Like Sixth Street, Barings provides financial services to midsize businesses. Bearing services include capital access and wealth management, where companies invest in liabilities, equity and fixed income assets. As reported last quarter, the company had an investment portfolio worth $ 1.12 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2008. The last reported quarter also saw bearings exceed earnings expectations. EPS at 17 cents increased 21% quarter-on-quarter. Net assets from operations increased to 90 cents per share, a significant increase from the 10 cents reported on the same metric a year ago. The company also showed $ 7.1 million in cash at the end of the third quarter. In addition to a stable financial position, Barings has seen its share regain the value lost when the coronavirus first occurred. Stock prices hit a record low on March 18, last year. Since then, stocks have rebounded 91%. That was all in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Barings completed the merger with MVC Capital. Due to the equity transaction, Barings shareholders will own 73.4% of the combined entity (using the Barings name) and MVC shareholders will own the remaining 26.6%. The expanded bearings are expected to represent $ 1.5 billion in assets under management. More details can be found in the 4Q20 report scheduled for March. Bearing dividends reflect the steady growth of the company. Over the past two years, management has continued to increase quarterly dividend payments from 3 cents per share to the 19 cents declared earlier this month for March payments. At 19 cents per common stock, the dividend gives a yield of 7.8%. In a memo on Compass Point shares, analyst Casey Alexander provided clear approval for the dividend announcement. For BBDC, our estimate was $ 0.16 and the consensus estimate was $ 0.17, while the expected 4Q20NII was $ 0.19 per share. This is clearly due to the increased profitability of the Barings platform. In addition, Alexander believes the company is steadily expanding its business without considering the MVC merger. In addition to the assets acquired from MVC Capital, BBDC has launched a new investment commitment of $ 528 million. During the quarter. These commitments were distributed to 24 new borrowers and 17 existing borrowers. Alexander’s bright comments are complemented by a stock buy rating, which means his $ 10.25 price target will rise 5% over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Alexander’s performance) This is another stock with a strong by analyst consensus rating based on the unanimous view. All three recent reviews are buyside. BBDC shares are selling for $ 9.66, and the average price target of $ 11 suggests a 13% increase over the year. (See TipRanks BBDC Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for dividend stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

