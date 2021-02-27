Funding Today: Goodfood, TRADE X, Peak Power, Novarc Technologies, Innovate BC





Four Canadian tech companies and research projects focused on three technologies have recently secured funding, including Goodfood, TRADE X, Peak Power, and Novarc Technologies. Here’s the latest information on who, how much, from whom, and what they are planning to direct their new money to.

Goodfood Ends $ 60 Million Purchase Offering

Goodfood, a Montreal-based online grocery company, has closed a previously announced $ 60 million common stock purchase transaction. The startup plans to use the revenue to launch same-day deliveries in additional cities to expand its technology, automation and robotics platforms.

Goodfoods’ same-day grocery delivery service, Goodfood WOW, is currently active in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). With new funding, the company plans to expand its operations in Montreal and GTA and launch in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Quebec City.

TRADEX Secures $ 50 Million Loan

TRADEX, a Toronto-based online vehicle trading market, has secured a $ 50 million revolving credit line through Finitive, a private credit platform for institutional investors. This includes an accordion that extends up to $ 100 million.

The TRADE Xs platform aims to consolidate the supply and demand of used cars for car dealers. TRADE X allows dealers to buy and sell vehicles online in a transparent, compliant and secure way. According to the company, the new credit facility will allow dealers to accelerate inventory turnover, increase revenue and increase profits.

Peak Power Raises $ 12 Million Financing Round

With the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enabling intelligent energy use in smart cities, Torontos Peak Power is C $ 12 million (950) from The Atmospheric Fund, BDC Capital, EDC, Sensata Technologies, and Hatch. Raised a round of funding (US $ 10,000).

According to startups, Synergy, a software platform as a service powered by artificial intelligence, predicts, optimizes and automates distributed energy resources such as large commercial and industrial buildings, batteries, solar and electric vehicles. .. Peak Power plans to use new funds to support the global expansion of the platform.

Novarc Technologies Secures $ 2.6 Million from BDCIP

Vancouver-based robotics startup Novarc Technologies has raised $ 2.6 million from BDCIP.

Undiluted funding is the first transaction by a funding fund backed by new intellectual property from BDC. Launched in July 2020, the $ 160 million fund is helping to grow Canadian companies in the knowledge-based industry with a rich IP portfolio and annual revenue of at least $ 1 million.

Novarc Technologies specializes in the design and commercialization of collaborative robots for industrial applications and claims to have developed the world’s first collaborative welding robot. The startup said it realized early on that IP protection was a priority. We plan to use the funds to expand our team and support our global trajectory.

Innovate BC has invested $ 900,000 for three research projects

Innovate BC has awarded CAD 900,000 ($ 300,000 per project) to three research projects through the Ignite program.

Three projects: Clean Tech, Mining, and Biotechnology improve compostable bioplastics for single-serve coffee pods, advanced tools for cave mining to improve safety and productivity, and cancer treatment. The purpose is to develop radiopharmaceuticals for immunoimaging.

Each year, the Innovate BCs Ignite program selects clean technology and applied science research projects. To date, it has funded 31 projects totaling $ 7.4 million.

Goodfood images provided

