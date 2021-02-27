The Vivo S9 was teased prior to its launch on March 3rd, with color variations and a 44MP rear camera confirmed.





It’s no secret that the Vivo S9 will be available on March 3rd. And prior to its launch, the company teased a device that reveals the rear panel design of the Vivo S9, which arrives on March 3. A quick look at the teaser shows that the smartphone is similar in design to the Vivo S7 5G and has a triple camera setup. The company also confirmed that mobile phones will be equipped with a 44-megapixel selfie shooter.

Interestingly, Teaser also reveals details about another device, the Vivo S9e. The poster confirms that the company will launch the Vivo S9e with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. However, although Teaser has not confirmed the release date of the mobile phone, it may be released at the same time as the debut with Vanilla S9 on March 3 because it is teasered with S9.

Apart from this, Teaser also reveals other details about the Vivo S9, including the fact that it will be available in two colors. However, we have also confirmed that the Vivo S9 is listed on the company’s official Chinese website, and before that it has been confirmed that there is also a third white variation.

Interestingly, Vivo hasn’t revealed the front design of both phones, or any other specification of the device. All this is still obscured. However, according to the report, the Vivo S9 will come with a wide notch. It could be a display similar to that seen on its predecessor, the Vivo S75G. The Vivo S9e is expected to get a slightly different display, along with a report suggesting a water drop notch screen on the device. However, the displays on both phones are expected to have an FHD + AMOLED panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Besides this, the Vivo S95G will have a Dimensity 1100 chipset inside. It can be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. By comparison, the Vivo S9e may have a Dimensity 820 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and a 4,100 mAh battery. In the case of batteries, both support 33W fast charging.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos