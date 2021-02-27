Google issues quality warnings to millions of Google Photos users





Recently, Google Photos, which has removed its best features, is trying to convince us that it’s not good in the first place and warns users about the consequences.

Google photos logo

In a recent subscriber email, the Google Photos team outlined a new premium editing feature available only to paid Google One customers. However, the email also contains a slightly surprising section that encourages users to run out of storage quotas by switching from high quality to original quality uploads. Otherwise, you run the risk of seemingly disastrous consequences.

According to the email, original quality photos retain the most detail and allow you to zoom in, crop and print photos with less pixelation. This statement is objectively true, but it contradicts what Google has told us about high-quality options in the past.

At the time of its release in 2015, Google Photos creator Anil Sabharwal promised that high-quality uploads would provide about the same visual quality as the original photo.

But now Google sees a seemingly big quality difference between the two settings and is willing to pay an extra fee for it. It seems that the quality of the original suddenly makes us all happy to pay extra.

This is the image that Google used to show the difference between the original quality and the high quality.

Original quality images look better than Google’s high quality options, but not so much.

Google

So, do the two quality settings provide almost the same visual quality as originally promised, or the high quality image actually looks like the pixelated confusion above when compared to the original image. Do you look like? Do you really need to switch back to the original quality and pay more for the additional storage you need, as Google suggests?

High-quality images are limited to 16 megapixels for photos and 1080p for videos, and can be saved to service for free until June 2021. On the other hand, the original quality upload is done at the resolution the camera is set to, so it can often be larger. Files that exceed the 16 megapixel / 1080p limit. These large files consume your storage quota and you’ll need to purchase a Google One storage plan when you run out of the first 15GB of free storage.

If you’re worried about quality degradation if you don’t switch to the original quality, don’t worry. It’s important to emphasize that Google’s sample images do not completely represent the actual difference between the two quality settings. Most people will probably not notice the difference at all.

Meanwhile, cameras have come a long way since 2015. If you decide to maintain high quality at the time, and you have a new phone with much higher specs, it’s a good idea to revisit that option for a while. I’m actually using it.

For example, if you start shooting large amounts of video in 4K or even 8K, you can plan to keep them in their original quality. In the case of photos, it’s a little different. For example, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 12-megapixel main sensor that fits within the 16-megapixel limit. But if your phone offers high-resolution options like 108-megapixel mode, the story is different.

Come and think about quality options. But don’t be fooled by Google’s pixelated bird warnings. You will probably stick to high quality.

