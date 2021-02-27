Honoring Innovation | UCSB Current





Steven Den Baars and Shuji Nakamura, professors of materials, electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara, have been selected as recipients of the Spirit of Innovation Award, a celebration of the business community celebrating local inventors, their achievements and entrepreneurship. It was.

Henry Dubrov, founder and editor of the award-sponsored Pacific Coast Business Times (PCBT), is truly honored to honor Shuji Nakamura and Steve Denvar. They have been on our short list since launching the Central Coast Innovation Awards six years ago. He added that the travel schedule was always in the way. So it can be said that this year we are taking advantage of the opportunity to hold remote events to honor them.

He said the Spirit of Innovation Award, one of several awards awarded at PCBT’s Central Coast Innovation Awards, is a climax award version for true innovators with world-class status.

Den Baars and Nakamura, co-directors of the Solid State Lighting and Energy Electronics Center at the University of California, Santa Cruz, appreciated their work with gallium nitride-based LED lighting. The technology delivers unprecedented energy efficiency and performance in a variety of applications around the world, from telephone screens to large displays to indoor, outdoor and automotive lighting.

Nakamura, best known for his Nobel Prize-winning invention of the highly sought-after bright blue LED, joined UCSB’s faculty in 2000. In addition to his work at UCSB, he received the proposal of Den Baars, who co-founded Nitres. Inc. (acquired by Cree, Inc. in 2000) is a developer of nitride-based semiconductor devices and one of the first in the tradition of successful technology startups spun off from UCSB.

The pair combined their scientific and engineering expertise with business insights to launch other startups with new technologies, from Blu-ray players to bright headlights to the very popular vintage-inspired LED filament bulbs. Created consumer products. In particular, the pair co-founded SLD Laser in 2013 with James Raring (UCSB’s Alum) and Paul Rudy, who was recently acquired by Kyocera Corporation. Recent efforts are investigating the development of UV-C range LED lights, a technology that can efficiently and effectively remove the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They hold over 500 patents among them.

Nakamura and Denbar are honored at the Virtual Central Coast Innovation Awards event on March 25, following a virtual startup village that introduces young and emerging businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura. I will.

DenBaars is very honored to receive this award. This is the result of many innovative efforts by faculty, students and staff at the UC Santa Barbara Solid State Lighting and Energy Electronics Center.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos