



Familiar Seniors: How to Choose a Hospice Care Program

Dear savvy senior,

Where can I find a great hospice provider covered by Medicare? My husband’s mother has terminal illness and wants to die at home if possible, so I’m helping as much as I can.

Sad sundi

Dear Sundi,

Hospice is a great choice in the last few months of life as it offers a variety of services not only to dying people but also to those left behind. Here are some things you need to know about hospice care and some tips for choosing hospice care.

Understand hospice

Hospice care is a unique service that provides medical care, pain management, emotional and psychological support to people in the final stages of terminal illness. It does not accelerate or slow down the dying process. The goal of hospice is to keep a loved one nearby until death to keep the patient as comfortable and painless as possible.

The various services offered by the hospice program are provided by a team of professionals working together to meet the end-of-life needs of all patients.

Teams usually include a hospice doctor who works with your doctor and family to develop a care plan. A nurse who dispenses medicine for pain management. Home care support that meets personal needs such as eating and bathing. A social worker who helps patients and their families prepare for the end of life. A priest who provides spiritual counseling as needed. Volunteers who fill a variety of niches, from sitting with patients to helping them clean and maintain their property.

Some hospice also offer massage and music therapy, and almost all hospice provide bereavement services to relatives and rest care for short-term inpatients to give family caregivers a break.

Most hospice patients receive care at their own home. However, hospice goes wherever patients are, whether in hospitals, nursing homes, or homes with long-term care. Some have their own features that you can use as options.

To receive hospice, the mother-in-law must be referred by her doctor to have a life expectancy of less than 6 months.

It is also important to know that home hospice care does not mean that hospice nurses and volunteers are at home 24 hours a day. The service is based on your needs and customer requirements. Hospice care can be stopped at any time if the mother-in-law’s health improves or if the mother-in-law decides to resume treatment-oriented treatment.

How to choose

The best time to prepare your hospice and consider your options is before you need it. So you don’t make decisions during stressful times. With over 4,300 hospice care agencies in the United States, you have several options, depending on where you live.

To find a good hospice in your area, ask your mother-in-law’s doctor or a discharge planner at your local hospital for a referral, or search online at Medicare.gov/care-compare, which provides a list and rating of hospice. The provider in your area.

When choosing, look for established hospice that has been in operation for several years and Hospice certified by Medicare. The National Hospice Palliative Care Organization provides a worksheet of questions to ask CaringInfo.org so that you can choose between them.

Scope of Medicare

Medicare covers all aspects of hospice care and services for beneficiaries. There is no deduction for hospice services, but the out-of-pocket costs can be negligible. For example, $ 5 per prescription drug for pain and symptom control, and a 5 percent share for rest care for inpatients. Medicaid, like most private health insurance plans, covers hospice in most states.

For more information, see the Medicare Hospice Benefits online booklet at Medicare.gov / pubs / pdf /02154-medicare-hospice-benefits.pdf.

For senior questions, please send to Savvy Senior, PO Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070 or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior”.

