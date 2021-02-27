Genshin Impact reveals Hu Tao and her abilities next week





Hu Tao

miHoYo

HuTao fans finally got what they were waiting for. Genshin Impact seemed to release only one new 5 star in this patch, but managed to narrow down the second patch for the next banner.

It’s Hu Tao, a funeral director and user of the Pyropole arm. Genshin Impact has just released a new teaser video for Hu Tao today, detailing her abilities and talents for the first time. Here is the teaser:

But perhaps more important is her actual movement. Based on what we heard today, here’s what we know about her kit:

6 normal attacks, charged dash attacks (Xiangling, etc.)

Elemental E Attack Paramita Papilio State This will increase your ATK based on your maximum HP, consuming HP at activation and knocking back enemies. It transforms her attacks into pyrodamage and increases her resistance to interruptions.

Elemental Q Ultimate Spirit Souser Causes Pyro damage with a large AOE and restores health based on the number of enemies hit. Triggering this when your health is less than 50% will increase your damage and health recovery.

While in Paramita Papillion, the Talent Blood Blossom Attack can apply Blood Blossom to enemies that deal pyrodamage every 4 seconds to trigger an elemental reaction. You can refresh yourself with a HuTaos attack.

In short, she sounds like a cross between Xiao, who sacrifices her health and converts it to elemental damage with a polearm, and a child, who enters an extended elemental damage state and marks the enemy. She’s another DPS character, and if you just got Xiao, she feels like she’s playing a very similar role in the team, but with different elements.

Hu Tao

miHoYo

Having just finished leveling up Diluc, which took about 90 years, I’m still arguing whether to go to Hu Tao, given that she’ll be another Pyro DPS. But if Update 1.4 couldn’t have any new 5 stars, Hu Tao could be the last one for a while and it could be hard to miss her.

When will she come The Keqings banner will expire next Tuesday. That’s my guess, as gaps rarely occur between banners. So while there are a few more days to start saving, it’s still unclear whether her banner will run for two weeks, like Xiaos and Keqings, or three weeks, like most of the older ones.

There is no doubt that Genshin Impact will continue to develop Hu Tao’s content in the next few days, such as battle videos. Please look forward to them.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Get my sci-fi novel Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos