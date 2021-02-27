Zelda II: Link’s Adventure has taught me the value of patience-features





To commemorate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, we perform a set of features that fully explore certain aspects of each of the major Zelda games, including themes, characters, mechanics, locations, and memories. Today, Gavin looks back at the first sequel to the series and one of the last entries he played …

After the 3DS was released almost 10 years ago, I decided to go back and mop up the rest of the Zelda games that I couldn’t play. This has become much easier thanks to getting some entries “free” as an early 3DS adopter through the Ambassador program. Past games I missed include the Minish Cap, both Oracle games (not part of the program, but available at the 3DS eShop), and the original The Legend of Zelda (Hey, I’m mostly a Sega kid. But it was until the mid 90’s) was included! ) And its sequel, Zelda II: Link’s Adventure.

The introduction of the series was Ocarina of Time. I (and most people who have played it) loved it. In fact, the main reason I got the 3DS early was the 3D remake. Backtracking the timeline could always be difficult for a relatively slow starter, compared to fans who started their adventures with at least 8-bit high rules after jumping into the best video game of all time. Earlier games can respect the broken ground (especially the awakening of links is a bit special), but I can’t find in myself to love them. There isn’t even a link to the past. I know, I know the letter to my usual address.

Zelda II was a special challenge for me. Simply put, the first impression of the top-down world wasn’t very good. I remember wondering, “Why is it so static?” The sequel Overworld is essentially a navigable, glorious, zoomed-out map, but it looked blocky and ugly, especially after the relative beauty of the first game. .. I recently discovered that the original lake and coastal waters of the Famicom Disk System had animated frames, and even if this small change made a big difference in bringing the kingdom to life, the NES version wouldn’t have it at all. .. Currently, in a blocky world, enemies and fairies icons appear in trios, and almost nothing happens except to swirl with a random battle threat every 10 seconds. Hmm.

And the infamous 2D section of towns and palaces? They were … well, flat after the “go anywhere” freedom of other entries. Simple interactions and simple relationships with the townspeople throughout Zelda II are built in a stunning way with SNES 16-bit follow-up, but the side-on perspective feels like a straight jacket and is grateful. The game took a long time to have impact and importance within the Zelda timeline (that is, the release timeline, not the chronology of the three-way migraine-inducing series).

For me, sticking to Zelda II was by far the biggest challenge I faced in the dungeon palace. Fortunately, playing games on the 3DS means that you have access to save the state, and people used them! Just as they made me immerse myself in the world of Simon’s quest (and eventually came to appreciate the hard-to-love game), it saved my error. The ability to quickly undo and give time to the atmosphere of Link’s adventures, not only remove this important Zelda entry from the mainline list, but immerse yourself where you want to continue.

For those familiar with ocarina, it was thrilling to notice that the name of the town referred to the wise man, and even strict controls grew to me over time. Unlocking and performing down thrust ultimately became a joy, forcing tactics and monitoring patterns when fighting enemies rushing to the wings, and prayer instigated Ganon’s return. It’s a surefire way to do it. I can’t afford to rush the adventure of Link. Win the race slowly and steadily.

I’ve also come to love the sense of empowerment that RPG-style leveling gives you over time. This is something you can easily miss if you don’t stick to it. That growth means that the more you play a link like the game itself, the stronger it becomes. Good luck, and you will be rewarded. It’s not a new idea, but imagine a modern remake with a little infusion of modern convenience and game design knowledge accumulated over the last 30 years … it might be special!

In fact, all this story makes me want to dive back into this moment. The Adventure of Link is part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription package and has been easier than ever these days with the added benefit of a “rewind” button. That alone has greatly improved the need to set the 3DS multi-step save state or press the reset button on the NES Classic Mini.

Despite the shortcomings of these mods, the Zelda II remains a difficult question for players accustomed to modern mechanics and the extended beauty of 8-bit or higher retro revival such as Shovel Knight and Cyber ​​Shadow. There is a possibility. Still, it may not have been such a good time for the Zelda II to shine. The crowd of gamers these days is really grateful that they aren’t holding their hands as tightly as many modern mainstream releases claim. The line between these early Zelda games and something like the Dark Souls series is very easy to draw. The Zelda II has been re-evaluated in recent years, and of course it is. The game is probably more rewarding for patience, patience and skill than any other entry in the series.

Zelda II has always been strange. A dark link to the familiar heroes found in other The Legend of Zelda. Now, there is no “Legend” in the title! It took a little effort to use the save state to find the soul underneath its merciless and charming look, but despite its shortcomings, endure it and venture to the end. Seeing is one of the most important memories of a satisfying game I have.

Roll back the remake.

