How 12 people attack in Destiny 2, probably the biggest glitch ever

OBKatieKat

Now that the new exploit is widespread in Destiny 2, it’s time to give it a try before the patch is applied. Before you start yelling at me to talk about it, I know the fact that Bungy already knows this well (the load of major streamers is doing this), so the fix is ​​probably going on It’s inside. But until then, let’s have a good time.

What’s wrong? The way this works is that you can:

A fire team of 7-12 people under attack. Fire steam of 4-9 people in dungeons and nightfalls.

I think it was discovered a week or two ago, but now it seems to be patrolling. How do you do it? Heres Cheese Forever talks about tactics if you want to watch a video about them, which we’ll discuss below.

This means that you need one fire team to join another fire team in zero seconds at the start of an activity. This is easiest to do on a PC with a join code and should be timed down. For example, for a 12-person raid, one invitation would require 6 fire teams to join the 6 fire teams. This pulls a completely separate group of 6 people into a total of 12 raids if the timing is set correctly. ..

The same is true for nightfalls and dungeons. There are only 9 caps. This is because it can only be started with a team of three people. Of course, this can be done with fewer players, such as if you want a fourth person to do it. Again, it’s just about timing. It works in the console and is difficult to timely run due to the lack of a join code, but you can accept the invitation or join from the roster there. Time to join shortly before the activity begins. This is because if you try to hit the participation with a zero mark, it will take time to participate. If there are too many people in orbit, it’s too early. If you can’t get into the activity, you’re too late.

Of course, this tactic cakes all these activities, but unlike the current raids, it’s so difficult at first that I don’t think it’s doing much harm. Unlike breaking raid races, people are abusing agricultural GM nightfalls for insane rewards. That said, I don’t think this feature will last forever, so if you want to try it for yourself, it’s a good idea to try it fairly quickly before the fix is ​​released.

Well, it’s fun to experiment. We hope Destiny will increase the number of players and the size of the fire team in the future. Load 12 people for AltarsofSorrow or public events of the (vaultless) escalation protocol, or, of course, Bungie is for 12 people in the first place. I don’t think this will happen, but if it doesn’t, you can see how this exploit works (spoilers: insane). pleasant.

