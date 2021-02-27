Google says word count is not a quality factor





Google’s John Mueller replied if it would be helpful to add more words to the web page to raise the rank. The idea was that if the page wasn’t ranked, adding relevant content would help.

Will adding relevant content help with rankings?

The person who asked the question sought Mueller’s opinion on the effectiveness of improving web pages by adding relevant content.

The person asking the question wasn’t sure what “related content” meant. That is, whether the content is related to keywords, whether the content is related to the user’s intent, or whether the content is related to people.

There are many ways to make content relevant, but in my opinion, some versions of “relevance” serve more for ranking purposes than others.

I have a question here:

“Let’s say you want to improve the content of your page. Add as much relevant content as possible for your users.

Does this mean that when you add relevant text to a page, Google will automatically consider the page to be better?

Does it work that way? Is more text better for Google? “

The person asking the question that the person in charge claims that raising the ranking is as easy as adding text.

Updating content is not an easy process

John Mueller started by stating that updating content is more subtle than adding content.

“It’s certainly not that simple.”

Is content quality related to the number of words?

There is a general perception that quality articles are comprehensive. Quality articles are comprehensive, so they are inherently long.

Why are articles comprehensive and not long-term?

I see this quite often. Quality is often equal to inclusiveness. In other words, the number of words increases.

Google Mueller continued his answer by referring to the idea of ​​word count in the context of quality and ranking factors.

Mueller explained:

“From our point of view, the number of words on a page is neither a quality factor nor a ranking factor.

Therefore, blindly adding text to a page does not improve the page. “

Next, Mueller puts content ideas in the examples of books and pamphlets to show what users find useful to them.

He said:

“If you want to present something to an incoming client, you can give it a one- or two-page pamphlet, or a huge book of information.

And in some cases, people will want a book with lots of information. And in other cases, people want something short and sweet.

And it’s similar to searching.

If you have the information you need to index, create information to help users and Googlebot understand what’s on this page and what they’re trying to achieve with it. Keep the short version with the short version. , No need to be long.

Blindly adding text to a page does not improve the page. “

How about thin content?

Some might say that thin content is an example of content that Google doesn’t rank because it’s too short.

But that’s not the case.

Thin content is generally considered short content. A more accurate definition is content that lacks usefulness. The elements that define thin content include more than the number of words on a page.

Article improvements for better ranking

Improving articles to hopefully improve rankings can be somewhat complicated. First, you need to evaluate what a web page is and whether it fulfills its mission to convey the information that site visitors need.

Articles can fail because the meaning of the user’s search for a particular query is irrelevant. The meaning of people when searching for something can change.

The reason for the content ranking to stop can be clarified by identifying whether the traffic has slowed down gradually or there was a clear date when the traffic was exhausted. These are the data points to consider before developing a strategy for what to do to rank your article.

As John Mueller said, “… blindly adding text to a page doesn’t improve the page.”

Rewriting content requires an explainable purpose.

