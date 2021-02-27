Why Big Tech Doesn’t Control Vaccine Deployment





With the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccination program, many Americans have asked why Big Tech couldn’t perform surgery as the United States tackled one of the biggest logistical challenges in history. If Amazon can deliver a phone charger in two days, why can’t it use its logistical power to quickly vaccinate the country? Why can’t we use all the data we collect about our users to track and identify who needs vaccination?

This is primarily because when delivering phone chargers, a company like Amazon handles every step of the order-to-delivery process. But when it comes to vaccine distribution, tech companies have learned that they have much less control. The federal government pays for the necessary medicines and controls the supply to the state. Next, states, counties, and businesses will come up with ways to take over and use vaccines as a weapon. So Big Tech does play a role in vaccine deployment, but it’s not the way people expect it.

We have this pandemic scale: you are trying to vaccinate more than 300 million people, and in the Innovation Head of the State and Community Health Officials Association, a specialized body of public health authorities. One JT lane said. It is the greatest effort of our life.

Take, for example, what happened recently in Iowa. It took only a week for the state to cancel its contract with Microsoft to implement the vaccination booking system. But officials said it wasn’t because Microsoft’s technology was inadequate. Even tech giants like Microsoft have found it too difficult to combine patchwork of their existing digital infrastructure across 99 counties.

Microsoft spokeswoman Montana MacLachlan understands and supports Iowa’s decision to optimize existing systems rather than building different ones on many of the existing platforms.

As Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said at a press conference on February 17, the current system couldn’t be achieved in a timely manner without serious disruption, and he didn’t want to slow it down.

Many roads

High-tech companies have certainly tried to help respond to pandemics from the beginning. Almost a year ago, Google and Apple joined forces to help with contact tracing. However, most states eventually did not adopt technology and had little substantial impact. Some of the BigTechs technologies that were developed long ago have finally been incorporated into vaccine deployments. The VaccineFinder website, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages national use, was launched by Google and was taken over by Boston Children’s Hospital in 2012.

Other tech companies have established themselves in vaccine deployment in a completely different way. Uber and Lyft offer free rides between vaccination appointments. Google and Verizon are helping to pay for ads that raise awareness of the vaccine. Google and Apple have participated in the debate over the possibility of a vaccine passport, but have not announced any specific plans.

Companies like Amazon are working directly with the White House to avoid the entire deployment of local vaccines. On the day of the inauguration, Amazon executives proposed to the Biden administration to help distribute the vaccine, emphasizing that 800,000 American workers owned by the company should get the vaccine first. The Bidens team is currently discussing how it can support Amazon and the president’s national vaccination program, according to sources from Amazon and the White House who are not allowed to speak publicly.

Battle mediation

However, one of the most common methods backed by big tech companies such as Google, Salesforce, and Microsoft is to respond to different outcomes. That’s because we’re trying to create a state-wide website where people can schedule vaccination appointments.

On February 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the publication of Microsoft’s website presented a real challenge for the state. A senior executive at Murphy, who is not allowed to speak on record, described Microsoft’s efforts to support New Jersey as a substandard experience. She said Microsoft’s platform wasn’t properly configured and crashed regularly this month as well. Vaccine seekers could even apply for reservations at sites that were inactive or closed.

When tech companies reach out to us as a state and on behalf of the general public, they have the right to get as good service and uptime as companies that sell sweaters, and we should have substandard experience. She said.

Microsoft spokesperson McClaclan said in an email that he is working with New Jersey to vaccinate as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible, including addressing technical issues. It was.

Other states, including California, have also tried to set up shared portals for vaccination applications, but those sites reach a limited population. A California integrated site called MyTurn is run by a Bay Area startup called Salesforce and Skedulo.

But so far, MyTurn, run by the California Public Health Service, provides vaccines only to many of the state’s urban areas, excluding many suburban counties along with some agricultural and rural areas. I will. The state-wide online search tool does not consider two major retailers, CVS and Walgreens, who have completely separated vaccine pipelines and are not seeking help from Silicon Valley. It also does not consider major state-wide healthcare providers such as Kaiser Permanente, which runs its own personalized sign-up system.

But public health experts say these challenges aren’t necessarily Big Tech’s fault. Technology companies are sandwiched between how state and county health departments set up vaccination applications. Some systems focus on immunizing as many people as possible. However, other public health sectors are focusing on immunization of overlooked older people, minorities and low-income people who have unreliable Internet access.

Everyone is talking about fairness with vaccines. Dr. Kim Rhodes, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, said a recent study investigated the Covid-19 infection. Bay Area Black Community Fees. It’s about website crashes and overwhelming these tech systems. I was looking for volume there.

Expensive

Still, some big tech companies are invading local governments. Salesforce is expected to provide the engine behind Nevadas’ future website. According to Salesforce spokesman Maha Neuouchy, the company provides technical services to more than 50 federal, state, local, and private healthcare organizations for vaccine management purposes. This includes Lake County, Illinois, and more. She declined to comment on the costs. Microsoft has also signed contracts with Oklahoma, Montana, and Wisconsin to help provide the state’s online immunization schedule portal.

Local governments also seem to be willing to pay for these programs. Oklahoma paid Microsoft about $ 500,000 to run the system from December to the end of July last year, according to a request for public records. That’s almost one percent of the Oklahoma Department of Health’s $ 59 million information technology budget.

Similarly, Salesforce partner Carahsoft will launch a vaccine management solution called AllVax from late October to the end of 2020, according to other public records in Lake County, northern Chicago. In early 2021, the county took over the operation of this digital system.

Jurisdictions in some areas seem happy with how Big Tech companies helped welcome a undoubtedly daunting number of visitors to their site.

Overall, I’m really proud of this system and I’m proud that it hasn’t stopped. 380,000 people are enrolled in the system, said Jefferson McMillan Wilwitt, director of health informatics and technology at the Lake County Health Department. He said it would have been nearly impossible to set up this digital infrastructure so quickly without a $ 5.5 million deal with Salesforce, which constitutes a notable portion of his division’s annual budget of $ 80 million. Said.

North Carolina recently signed a $ 1.1 million contract with Google to offer next year’s service as a way to build a unified system across the state, rather than being run independently by citizens and county public health agencies. To do.

We launched it, put it up and running, and conducted pressure tests on 1.4 million users. [in a four-hour window] And we are getting hundreds of thousands [of hits in that same window of time]Sam Gibbs, Deputy Secretary of Technology and Operations in North Carolina, said the state has a population of about 10.5 million.

Find an alternative

However, public health officials note that there are some important groups that tech companies can never reach, regardless of how well they create vaccination registration websites. That’s because there are still millions of Americans who need vaccines but don’t even have access to the internet to sign up. Rhoads suggests that local health departments find ways to reach out to people who don’t have the skills, internet access, or trust in Big Tech companies to use these sites.

The bigger it is, the worse it is. And that simply goes back to volume vs. equity, Rhodes said. When we grew up, we didn’t mean to get fair. With that in mind, if you prioritize volume, don’t be surprised if you don’t end up with fairness.

