Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon wants to meet more.Bank of America Revives Headcount Reduction

If this email is forwarded to you, sign up here to get the daily amount of stories that dominate banks, businesses, and large transactions. Goldman’s CEO wants an internship in the office this summer and says remotework has had a “significant impact” on how banks operate. One of Wall Street’s most influential CEOs has put cold water on the idea of ​​long-term remotework. The second year of a virtual summer internship due to uncertainties about the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t new common sense,” said David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, this week, adding that the nature of remotework contradicts his company’s “innovative and collaborative apprenticeship culture.” ..

“I don’t want another class of young people to arrive far away in Goldman Sachs in the summer,” he said.

Bank of America is again firing people at investment banks amid the early uncertainties and turmoil of the pandemic. Bank of America has promised to avoid a furlough this year. For trading and investment banking staff, it provided amnesty from the annual selection of unprofitable people across Wall Street. But now the amnesty is over. Some employees have already been handed pink vouchers, but other senior staff have voluntarily raised their hands to receive severance pay, sources told insiders.

A new stock trading venue backed by who is who on Wall Street offers the perfect solution

Exchanges aimed at making it easier for large investors, such as mutual funds and hedge funds, to trade blocks of stock are preparing to go live with funding from well-known Wall Street companies. I will.

Launched in 2018, PureStream Trading Technologies is preparing for launch during the second quarter of this year. We have raised $ 14 million from who are the investment banks on Wall Street and buy-side companies such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, AllianceBernstein and BMO Capital Markets, which acquired Argo Platform’s Clearpool last year.

BlackRock is affiliated with Snowflake

BlackRock has partnered with a tech company that is gaining attention as a way to adapt one of its crown jewels to address its customer base, which is increasingly focused on data and coding.

The world’s largest asset management company has launched a feature called Aladdin Data Cloud with the help of Snowflake, a cloud data storage company launched last fall. This new feature allows customers to access Aladdin’s data and combine it with their own internal or third-party datasets. It also serves as a big boost to Aladdin Studio, a suite of tools for developers. Sudhir Nair, Global Head of BlackRock’s Aladdin business, told insiders that the decision to release Aladdin for further customization had long been awaited.

Check out this week’s Wall Street People Summary. JPMCTIAA has nominated Thasunda Brown Duckett as the next President and CEO. She joined JPMorgan Chase, her current employer, on May 1st and was CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. At TIAA, Daquette will replace Roger Ferguson, who will leave the company 13 years later as Chief Executive Officer. Gordon Smith, co-president and COO of JP Morgan, said in an internal memo during that time a consumer bank leader reported to him that the company would soon announce plans for a successor. Andrew Warford, an executive at Maverick Capital, has left a $ 9 billion hedge fund. Warford, chairman of the company’s equity committee and de facto head of the fund, will resign 18 years later. As Maverick’s billionaire founder Lee Ainsley gradually resigned and delegated more power, he became head of the Equity Commission in 2012 and a managing partner in 2013. It was. Sources have told insiders that Warford will run his own family office from Minnesota. Learn more about what’s happening with companies like Goldman, Credit Suisse and HSBC. Other articles readers liked this week: David McNew / AFP via Getty; ARK Invest; Patricia Demero Moreira / AFP via Getty; Bitcoin; Samantha Lee / Insider Cathie Wood to Predict the Future 20 We have assigned analysts in their teens to thirties to the company. Two analysts analyze what it’s like to work at ArkInvest. These 14 former Stripe employees, from climate technology to Slack’s rival Rally, have raised millions of dollars for their startups. This is an app that splits collectibles such as vintage cars into stocks and caught Robin Hood’s litigation officer.

