Ranking of 4 classes in the Outriders demo so far

Well, I finally passed the Outriders demo and raised all four classes to the maximum level. This is only 7 so far, giving you a total of 2 skill points and 4 skills. The game is designed around a fairly deep buildcraft, so there’s still a lot to materialize, but based on what I’ve seen so far, I think it’s time for my first tier ranking list.

Obviously, this depends on the drop you got. Sure, there may be gear that enhances the effectiveness of one or another movement, but from my general playtime, this is how I now rank the four classes of outriders. ..

1. Trickster

Of all the classes, even though it’s not a tank at baseline, it’s less fun than a trickster who uses teleportation and the ability to slow down time and be the best in your face class.

Even choosing the abilities of your favorite trickster is difficult. Apparently a blade that ages and dies the enemy? Teleport Behind-Do they move instantly for a shotgun blast or melee attack? But the most beautiful and nice looking thing should be a slow time bubble. This slows down both the enemy and its bullets and creates some of the coolest combat moments in the game. Classes just flow and you rarely feel the need to wear a cover, instead you can stay action-oriented. This was the last class I tried, but it was definitely my favorite.

2. Catastrophic

I had to look up because I call this class Geodude, but Geodude wraps itself in rocks and causes an earthquake.

This is another thing you really don’t need to cover many classes to get healthy by killing enemies near you, but unlike Trickster, the plan here is to be a walking tank. The movement of the earthquake is a big break, and later we see movements that distort the enemy with stalactites (stalagmites?), Which are just fun to play with. I understand the physics of jumping in the air and never stop hitting enemies like rocket movements, but I like it. I think this class works well in groups, but it’s still a lot of fun solo.

3. Technomancer

For my money, Technomancer is probably the best DPS class I’ve used. The result would be quite unfair if we could run all the gadget bundles at the same time. Freeze turrets in particular can basically achieve 100% uptime. That is, it always turns the enemy into a block of ice. Rocket salvo is probably the biggest damage move in a demo.

Technomancers are low here just because they are a bit like other existing classes in various games, as drawn from divisions and the like. Yes, it works, but in these early stages I enjoyed it more because I felt the previous two were unique. Technomancers, if very effective in combat, don’t feel that much yet.

4. Pyromancer

This is the first class I’ve tried and what Im is running on the PC when the other three are on the console. It’s still fun, and especially good for instant health gains from enemy movements, but this kit hasn’t really done that so far and is still being clicked on in terms of overall damage output. not. Not surprisingly, it’s the only class I’ve ever found a legend. Of course it is.

I think it’s fun to spend more time, but if you have to do the ranking order like you’re here, the Pyromancer is the last one so far. It may change in the future.

So who is your favorite?

