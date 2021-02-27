Limited Pokemon Day 25th Anniversary Zavvi Collection Now Available





Pokemon Day 2021 is a special day to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The celebration includes a lot of new merchandise, one of these releases from Zavvi, which is affiliated with the Pokemon Company on its limited edition apparel line.

The Pokemon x Zavvi lineup opens with a collector’s box limited to 2500 units. Each box contains a black hoodie, black embroidery socks, a white printed cosmetic bag, and a black cap with the Pokemon 25th Anniversary Pikachu logo. There is also a three-piece mini range including hoodies, white sweatshirts and yellow T-shirts. However, the pinnacle of the collection is the high-top sneakers featured in the video below.

Pokemon 25th Anniversary sneakers feature a handmade black and white Pikachu design with a yellow logo on the tongue. All of these items will be available for order on the Zavvi UK website (shipping to the US) starting February 27th today. The release schedule is as follows:

Pokemon Box Collection (12:00 pm UK time / 7:00 am eastern US time) Pokemon Mini Collection (3 pm UK time / 10 am eastern US time) Pokemon Signature Sneakers (6 pm UK time / 1:00 pm eastern US time)

Please note that the prices for these items were not available at the time of writing. Check out Hot Topic’s Pokemon Day 25th Anniversary Collection.

As a related note, Pokemon Company and The Wand Company worked together for a die-cast Pokeball replica made of metal with a premium paint finish, but that’s not an exciting part either.

It is also equipped with proximity detection technology that causes the pocket ball button to glow when motion is detected. In addition, when you press the button, the bright color of the Pokeball will change or the illumination sequence to catch the Pokemon will start. Finally, each Pokeball is packaged in a special presentation case with a numbered hologram for authentication and a multi-colored light that glows every time someone opens the display case. You can see the actual operation in the video above. Pre-orders for Pokeball Replicas are available here on Amazon for $ 99.99.

