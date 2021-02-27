What Rockstars Need to Improve GTA Online (But Probably Not)





Staying in touch with friends and family has never been more difficult. I meet my friends every weekend, but most of the time I spend my days in an apartment because of the ongoing pandemic. Thankfully, video games are the right solution to loneliness. To keep in touch with everyone, I suggested to some of my game buddies that I should try playing GTA Online. Participating in explosions, shootouts, car chase, gambling and other wacky games is a fun game. The perfect multiplayer game for this terrible situation.

Or at least it should be. GTA Online enjoys what it is, but after playing in a few long sessions, you’ll find that there are many areas where it fails. For every great moment I have it, there’s something that makes me curse rock star people for their bad decisions. There are some improvements that can be made to make the online experience better for everyone. Here are some suggestions from me: those who have spent too much time in Los Santos.

Better stealth, less stealth, or no stealth via Youtube-TKC Productions

There is a setup mission for The Humane Labs Raid robbers, notorious for being frustrating and time consuming. Of course, we’ll talk about what needs to be delivered to the facility before it can be delivered to the facility. The problem with this task is the same one that has plagued some of the worst missions in GTA history: Stealth.

Simply put, the stealth version of GTAV is not good. It’s as basic as stealth gameplay can get. Click the thumbstick on the right to enter stealth mode. This means that the character walks like a kyphosis. Then avoid nearby enemy visual cones. that’s it. That is GTA Stealth.

Well, I may not talk about the average GTA fan, but I’m sure no one will reach a stealth mission in this game and go “Oh my god! Slowly boring sneak section!” I am. These missions are the worst because they lack many of the mechanics that exist in good stealth games. Once seen, there is no option to stop the enemy’s attack. There are no ways, gadgets, or strategies to distract the enemies in the way. Just walk slowly and don’t get lost in one of those vision cones. And if one of your crew is caught, you’ll have to start over, even if you’re nearing the end. To make matters worse, Cayo Perico Heist relies mostly on stealth, making it one of the least popular robbers throughout the game.

Rock star, please. Correct stealth or don’t do everything. Playing your game shouldn’t feel like a chore. Still, GTA Stealth is arguably the most painstaking task I had to do in a few months.

Freemode Heist preparation is terrible through Rockstar Games

When it comes to new robbery and painstaking tasks, many of the recently added robbery preparation tasks require collecting items while in the open lobby with other players. guess what? The other GTA player is Dix.

I couldn’t even count the number of times I passed three-quarters of these missions, only the progress was destroyed by random missiles from jets. We all know that most of GTA Online’s experience is interaction with other players, but there are times when you want to play missions and enjoy the good old structured fun. It’s hard to do when a group of flying motorcycle guys wearing monkey masks decide to mourn hell from you.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t play part of the game in free mode, but do some robbery preparation work similar to the story missions of a single player campaign. Now I feel like fetching a quest that can erase all my efforts in 15 years-an old man who has run out of his account with a dozen or so shark cards.

How do you do something? Via GTAWiki

Hey, did you know that all GTA Online in-game chats have a mute option? Or does it mean you can drop a weapon you don’t want anymore? Or can I set the spawn point so that it can be loaded from a location other than the main apartment? Because I certainly didn’t! Hell, until recently I didn’t even know how to access the interaction menu!

Related: I’m glad that rock stars want to stay focused on single player games

There are many things in GTA Online that I didn’t know I could do. I’m not talking about content. I’m talking about the basic features of the game. I spent nearly 20 minutes trying to figure out how to host my work! Much of this information may have been found in tutorials or in one of the large black squares with the text that sometimes appears. But most of the people I play ask the same questions as I do, so whatever the rock star is doing isn’t enough.

Would it kill them to add some kind of encyclopedia or FAQ to the interaction menu so that if you don’t know something you can find the answer in-game? Perhaps Rockstar thinks that searching for these answers on Google is a good solution for everyone. It seems a bit lazy to teach players how to play a game that costs billions of dollars.

So many hacks via Reddit

One of the most vivid memories of GTA Online is when you load it into a game on your PC. At first, I was in my apartment and nothing seemed to fall. Suddenly I was sucked into a loading screen. The black screen lasted for a long time until I was blessed to buy a new apartment. That was what I didn’t do. Then I was in a new apartment with some other confused player for about 5 seconds before being taken to another loading screen. After that, I was told that I sold an apartment I hadn’t purchased. I was standing outside with a dozen other people when the weather began to change rapidly from sunshine to rain to snow. The time zone fluctuated at an unnatural speed. After that, I immediately logged off because I was worried that the missile would rain from the sky and hackers would ruin all my progress or get my credit card number.

This still happens. The console version of GTA Online also shows hackers and modders. They may be invisible, they may be giving away free money, they may glitch the world itself, etc. The way this isn’t dealt with by any of the rock stars is beyond me. I like what Modder did on the GTA role-playing server, but in a real game, this issue needs to be seriously fixed before an ambitious hacker can find a way to ruin everyone.

This is the tip of the explosive iceberg through the Alienware Arena.

This article can be 3000 words, as long as there are some other things that can be cleaned up. Like the loading screen above, it can be quite terrible, especially after a successful robbery. This issue doesn’t help because the rock star needs to animate everything and watch all the animations. Open doors, eat snacks, log on to your laptop, and more. Everything has annoying animations, even if you don’t need them. Oh, and the cutscenes are sometimes interesting, but some of them can’t be skipped. Are there any cutscenes in 2021 that can’t be skipped in any game? !!

I really love GTA Online and enjoy this game with my friends, but all these issues make it a pretty good game when it could be the best game ever. Sadly, I don’t think Rockstar will consider any real improvements as long as fans continue to buy those shark cards. They continue to add more dirty robbers with terrible stealth while new players stumble and are blown up by level 1243 players with infinite rockets (yes, skill-based lobbies are good too). ..

Well, whenever my frustration with GTA Online reaches the boiling point, there’s always Red Dead Online … if the rock star has done anything with it, you know.

Next: Lawyers Introduce Bills Banning GTA 5 Amid Increasing Carjack Crime

