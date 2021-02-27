Desert Storm Attack Pilots Integrate 30 Years of Tactics with New Technology> US Air Force> Article View





Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri (AFNS)-

A replica of the Tyrannosaurus Rex named “Stan” stands proudly in front of Google Corporation’s headquarters in California. With his threatening gaze and open mouth, he is in stark contrast to the rest of the campus. Google emphasizes the extinct apex predator. Calm reminder innovation isn’t just a term, it needs to “innovate or die.”

But that story isn’t entirely fair to T. Rex. The enthusiasm for innovation is ubiquitous in both political and military leaders. Our society is in awe of entrepreneurs, praises innovative companies, and understands that evolution can lead to revolutionary change. But there are reasons why it’s not innovative. Especially when it comes to moral decisions between life and death. As members of the military authorized to use deadly forces, we must balance human decision-making with technological progress. This concept is well understood by both senior leaders and technology developers, and it is necessary to maximize the capabilities between these two entities to ensure a successful future conflict.

The story of Lieutenant Colonel John “Carl” Marks is in many ways parallel to Stan’s story. But he is far from extinct. Marks, an attack pilot of the 303rd Fighter Squadron, is shy for just 100 hours to reach 7,000 hours in the A-10 Thunderbolt II cockpit, and holds a record for most of the time on board. I will. He is a legend in itself. Changes that the weapon system has undergone over the years, selecting, experimenting, and guiding add-on iterations. Marks began his career during the Cold War when the A-10 focused on developing tactics to defend European Soviet tanks, and he achieved his 13th overall combat deployment. Sentinel.

One of his most memorable developments was during a desert storm operation. February 25, 1991 – Only 26 years old – At that time-1 day. Lieutenant Marks and flight leader Eric “Fish” Solomonson fly three missions over Kuwait and Iraq, destroying 23 Iraqi tanks using infrared AGM-65 missiles and the infamous GAU-8 cannon. Did. Thirty years ago, the mission plan consisted of a paper map and a card stock lineup of cards. Flight was much less automated and modification of dive angle and airspeed was essential. The direct hit was annotated with a grease pencil inside the canopy, and the combat damage rating was written on the wall of the reporting room when returning. One day, three missions, all weapons were spent – ​​a great success day and campaign for these two attacking pilots.

Compared to today’s aircraft, the 1991 A-10 seems primitive. Today, the engines are pretty much the same, and the basic airframe hasn’t changed much. However, it has been completely upgraded internally. The targeting pod has been integrated with a helmet-mounted display to show targets as well as flight data. The cannon is equipped with a stabilization system to hold it on the target during launch. Advances in GPS avionics have made the GPS guided weapon system a reality. It has been integrated and additional systems can now automatically detect incoming threats and take action to respond.

System upgrades will simplify pilot life and death decisions faster and more reliably. However, the trade-off is the result of a process of several steps. The question is not whether technology or humans choose life or death, but who is responsible for each step in the process. The Air Force is investing significant resources to help pilots become more proficient in their role as decision makers on who to endanger, when and what purpose to focus on.

Marks’ leadership in the air is acclaimed for his ability to adapt to new technologies and properly adjust aircraft inputs. Studies have shown that unless these inputs are intuitive, commanders and the military will similarly return to simpler combat-tested tools that are inherently more comfortable. For example, Marks is one of the few A-10 pilots who prefer to fly with binoculars in the cockpit. The targeting pod has been upgraded, but without color, the binoculars provide an additional layer of security and speed when identifying enemies and allies.

While some young A-10 pilots politely ridicule Mark flying through binoculars, his aura is contagious and his story of war is unparalleled. At the end of the day, they evaluate his experience and try to emulate his tactics.

“Karl is really a legend,” said Colonel Mike “Angry” Schultz, commander of the 442nd Fighter Wing. “He is systematic and meticulous. His experience is simple but not arrogant. Thank you for welcoming him to our wings. Next Generation Fighter Pilot His continued desire to learn, teach and teach is not only humility, but a true testimony of his love for technology. “

Marks went through all the upgrades of the aircraft as he approached 7,000 hours and unfortunately admitted that his time in the cockpit was nearing the end.

“I can come to work every day because I can get out there and fly the A-10,” Marks said. “It’s still challenging and still great, and they continue to bring new technologies and new ways of fighting that keep it relevant. We may not be the fastest aircraft, but close air support platforms. When talking about aircraft capabilities from, we are simply the best. “

The technological advances the A-10 has seen over the last 30 years are impressive, and its value to combat commanders is unmatched. Investing in new technologies while developing pilot tactics is paramount to staying competitive. The A-10 is the world’s number one combat search and rescue platform, and with training opportunities to practice new technologies such as forward armament, refueling points, and agile combat employment, aircraft continue to be involved in peer-to-peer conflicts. But the most valuable weapons systems are men and women who fly planes. The steps currently being taken to accelerate and adapt to change remain the most important impetus for future conflicts in our country.

We will continue to prepare for future battles as the entire US Air Force, especially the A-10 community, continues to accelerate change, unlike Stan, who was unable to stop the asteroid that wiped out fellow dinosaurs.

