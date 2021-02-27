The following Google Nest Hub has tips for keeping your current design





The new Google Nest Hub is coming soon and is rumored to have one major feature upgrade, but the latest leak suggests that there will be little change in the design of smart displays.

Internal sources talking to 9to5Google have revealed that the next Nest Hub will maintain the “same design language” as the current model: with a floating angle fixed to the thick cloth-colored base below. screen.

However, although there are new colors, you’ll also see a light blue that matches one of the colors offered with the aqua shade that the original hub came in, so you’ll want to buy it with your existing gray, black, and pink. Nest Audio speakers.

Other improvements that come with the new Google Nest Hub include improved audio output quality, three ranged microphones instead of two, and need to ensure that “Hey Google” voice commands aren’t overlooked by smart home devices. there is.

Now with sleep tracking

Of course, there are no issues with the current design of Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. So even though the latest Amazon Echo Show 10 has a flashy rotating display, it’s no wonder Google sticks to what it knows.

This major upgrade was previously reported. A sleep tracking system based on Soli radar technology developed by Google (same technology found on Pixel 4 smartphones, apparently on the Nest thermostat).

Radar technology is the idea of ​​monitoring your movements during sleep, adding a bit of analysis from the sounds you make at night, and generating a sleep rating that you can see on Google Fit. The Soli feature may also enable gesture control on NestHub.

The new Nest Hub will arrive “sooner or later”, according to sources who told 9to5Google. Of course, all the news on the updated device will be announced as soon as something is heard. The price is set to be the same as the current model (the retail price of Nest Hub Max is currently $ 229 / £ 219 / A $ 349).

