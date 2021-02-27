Guest Column: Strengthening the American Semiconductor Industry | Opinions





Recently, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to consider vulnerabilities in semiconductor supply chains. This is a transpartisan encouraging show from December, when Congress approved the creation of useful incentives to create the CHIPS for America Act as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). It will continue.

Our new president joins passage-wide leaders, including US Senator Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) and US Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), to strengthen the US semiconductor industry. Set aside party politics to support the law. To create more US manufacturing jobs and ensure that the US remains a global leader in technological innovation.

The most familiar semiconductor for most people is a silicon wafer-based microchip. US companies such as Intel, Broadcom and Qualcomm are leaders in microchip design, but they are mainly manufactured abroad.

Flat panels based on thin layers of silicon on large glass or flexible substrates represent another important category of semiconductors that we often take for granted, but are essential for innovation and national security. Although the flat panel industry is dominated by Asian companies, flat panel semiconductors remain important to the US economy.

A common framework for defining important technologies suggests that the technology must meet at least one of the four requirements. Flat panel semiconductors meet three out of four.

First requirement: Does technology represent a chokepoint? The most well-known application for flat-panel semiconductors is displays, such as those found on laptops and smartphones, but the same technology is a single point of failure in advanced radiation systems.

State-of-the-art operating rooms are equipped with digital X-ray equipment that relies on flat-panel semiconductors. This technology is not only important for economic competitiveness, but also for life-saving interventions in hospitals.

Second requirement: Is there an important competitive moat? Asian countries and companies have invested heavily in this technology for decades, focusing on high-volume, low-cost applications. dpiX and its strategic partners have invested heavily here in the United States and have become market leaders in the high-end, small-volume market.

Third requirement: Does this technology pose a direct risk to national security interests? When focusing on common use cases for flat panel semiconductors in displays, consider how important a touch screen is as the primary user interface for your device. We glue it to the displays of computers and phones, but we also need displays to operate cars and ATMs.

Next, consider how important displays are for the safe operation of critical infrastructure, from power plants and water treatment facilities to Apache helicopters and M1 Abrams tanks. Our world stops when a display is damaged or becomes unavailable in a new product. More subtly, US companies can also use flat-panel semiconductors to develop palm readers and fingerprint scanners for biometric sensors that are critical to keeping the most important facilities safe.

Final requirement: Does this technology accelerate other technologies? Flat panel semiconductors are attracting attention as a platform for inventions throughout the healthcare, military, energy, automotive, and even telecommunications industries.

Very large but low cost flat panel semiconductors can be combined with CMOS microchips to unlock new types of futuristic electronics. Imagine yourself as a pedestrian as a self-driving car approaches an intersection.

In full brightness, an icon will appear on the front of the car to let you know you are in sight. The vehicle slows down and stops, and the vehicle waits until it crosses the road. Push the boundaries with new creative applications for future flat panel semiconductors.

Flat panel semiconductors are clearly important to national interests and competitiveness. As elected leaders begin to pay attention, we expect them to think that Panels for America is as important as Chips for America.

Frank Caris, President and CEO of dpiX, has over 30 years of extensive international management experience in the high tech industry. Located in Colorado Springs, dpiX is home to the largest A-Si semiconductor manufacturing facility outside of Asia. Noah Aptekar, Principal of Next Century Innovations, has over 10 years of experience in driving innovation, strategy, finance and transformation agendas in the public and private sectors.

