LG will start rolling out Android 11 updates in the U.S. after V60 ThinQ





Well, LG phone owners in the US are finally starting to taste Android 11. Yes, the majority of OEMs started seeding updates some time ago, and Google also released the first developer preview of Android 12. It’s better to get it in the end than not to get the upgrade at all. This update is being rolled out on both the LG flagship Verizon and T-Mobile units.

Verizon’s official support page for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW states that the update was released on February 26th and includes build number V600VM20a. But there are some disappointments here. Something like Samsung released a March security update for some of their phones, but the Android 11 update for the LG V60 ThinQ will arrive with a January patch.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is shipping an Android 11 update (build number V600TM20f) with the February security patch applied. In particular, this update also enables 5GSA (standalone) on LG V60 ThinQ units on the network.

For change logs, you’ll find the usual perks such as floating bubbles for notifications, overhauled controls, native screen recorders, notifications, wireless Android Auto, and scheduled dark mode. You can also take advantage of better privacy tools, such as the ability to grant one-time app permissions.

Listed below are some additional changes that the LG V60 ThinQ locked in Verizon gets.

Wireless emergency alert: Application and menu updates:[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[ワイヤレス緊急アラート]So, the menu has been updated with Google WEA.

Tap & Pay: Tap & Pay is visible when NFC is on and disappears when NFC is off.Also from the default app[設定]>[接続されているデバイス]>[NFC]I moved to.

camera:

Tutorial Slider: The tutorial order in the slider window has been changed to camera mode and front / rear camera. Also, the background color has changed to black. Quick Video: Press and hold the shutter button to record a short video. Drag and hold the button in burst mode. Switch camera button: The button shape has changed in photo, video and time-lapse mode.

Quick setting:

Three icons (focus mode, sleep mode, nearby sharing) have been added (hidden) from the edit list to the main notification panel. Focus mode: You can pause the distracting app and hide notifications on a schedule. Sleeping mode: Avoid such interruptions as calls and notifications during sleep. Near Sharing: Turn on to share with nearby devices. Nadeem Sarwar Ive has been writing about consumer technology for over three years, using names such as NDTV and Beebom. Besides keeping up with the latest news, I have confirmed a fair share of devices, from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. He also interviewed tech executives and appeared as a host for YouTube videos, talking about the latest and greatest gadgets.

