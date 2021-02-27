Worse news for Google as the Indian media demands most of its advertising revenue





The Indian Media Association wrote in a local newspaper for Google to use its content shortly after Australia passed a fiercely contested law to force tech companies around the world to fork news loyalty. I requested to pay more.

The Indian Newspaper Association, which represents the owners and publishers of local print media, said Google must act.

In a statement, the Delhi-based association argued that Google should increase its advertising revenue publisher share to 85% and increase the transparency of revenue reports that Google provides to publishers.

Local news claimed that it helped Google gain credibility in India, saying the interview was a costly business.

The Indian Newspaper Association on Thursday called on Google to indemnify Indian newspapers for content use, arguing that global search giants would increase their advertising revenue publisher’s share to 85%. https: //t.co/5p7ZWMw4hi

— Wire (@thewire_in) February 26, 2021

Requests after months of discussions with California-based tech companies also led to calls for greater transparency.

Several news publishers said last year they believed that Google was making short-term changes in India, where the new coronavirus was the most searched subject.

As publishers, we only receive checks at the end of the month, Indian Express quoted as a daily association negotiator said.

Others have talked about similar conditions.

When it comes to revenue from Google Ads, the share is so small that it’s almost worthless, said MV Shreyams Kumar of the local newspaper Mathrubhumi.

The happiest hunting ground

With over 100,000 newspapers and periodicals registered in India, the number of readers in 2019 will be only about 425 million.

According to various estimates, more than 500 million Internet users live.

The government estimates that 940 million Indians use Facebook and WhatsApp, 448 million browse on YouTube, and 15 million browse on Twitter, making the country the world. It has become the happiest hunting ground for technology companies in the world.

By 2023, India is estimated to increase the number of Internet users by 40% from 750 million to 800 million and double the number of smartphones from 650 million to 700 million. Uday Shankar, President of FICCI at the Higher Education Summit 2021. Pic.twitter.com/T0ulGWGugY

— FICCI (@ficci_india) February 25, 2021 Australian signal

After Australia passed the law, India’s media industry moved rapidly, becoming the first country for state arbitrators to determine the price tech companies would pay in the event of disruption in commercial negotiations.

Experts said India would take clues from Australia.

Mumbai-based prominent technical expert Prasant Mari said India should enact such a law.

Mali told RFI that there are different platforms, different media in different formats, and news consumption is the last mile in our country.

He said the Australian Prime Minister had spoken to his Indian counterparts and others and had some agreement on the matter.

The newspaper association pointed out that publishers around the world are raising the issue of fair payment of content and proper sharing of advertising revenue with Google.

French conflict

After months of intense negotiations, a French publisher signed a deal last year that Google would pay the publisher for its use of news content.

Media entities were angry that they couldn’t offer what Google believed was a fair reduction in the millions of euros from ads that appear next to news search results.

Indian experts, such as national digital policymaker Abhishek Singh, believed that the news industry had to find its own solution.

Singh told public broadcaster RSTV that the media house needs to be digitally enhanced to facilitate traffic without being completely dependent on these platforms.

What a self-serving nonsense. Facebook and Google do not use our content: they point it out to their readers. They don’t take our ads: they offer better products to advertisers …

Newsless World: Newspaper publishes blank front page to highlight industry struggle https://t.co/eJciEQr5Qi

— Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) February 4, 2021

The media debate was in line with the Indian government’s plan to make the Internet giant responsible for the content shared on the world’s largest online bazaar platform.

So it’s a step at a time, added tech guru Mali.







