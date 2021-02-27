Is this the best stock picker in the world?quartz





What do Tesla, Square, bitcoin and Shopify have in common? Yes, they are all bright red and bubbling. But they are also congratulated by Cathie Wood, a starstock picker and founder of ARK Investment Management’s glasses. Woods’ Destructive Innovation Fund has made 140% profits over the past year, blowing 21% profits from the broader US equity market.

Wood has made a name for himself by looking to the future and predicting how batteries, genome sequencing, etc. will reshape the economy. Her company’s spectacular revenues have sparked enthusiastic support, with tens of billions of dollars invested in ARK’s financial resources. The question is, if Wood really has a magical touch, was she lucky to be propelled by a bubble that would one day become Popo.

Ark Raider

ARK’s most amazing prediction is its own repulsion. At some point, ARK seems to be a scam and is likely to be confused from right to left, research director Brett Winton told Bloomberg this month.

Winton seemed to admit that the Covid era’s enthusiasm for tech stocks wouldn’t last forever. The boom tends to collapse and ARK is one of the biggest winners of the latest. The ARK Innovation ETF company is run by Warren Buffett, a legendary stock picker famous for Wood’s avoidance of the kind of companies seeking super-exaggerated technology from the US large-cap S & P 500 index. We’ve left everything to the conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. Companies that are difficult to evaluate.

According to Winton, ARK (short for Active Research Knowledge) travels across markets in the short term, trying to predict what will happen in more than five years. This is also part of the marketing to investors. Winton told Quartz that Wall Street has many incentives to get things right in the short term and weak incentives to make things wrong or get things right in the long run. As such, we deliberately have a longer-term perspective than most investors.

The looming bear market, which loses investor confidence and is replaced by fear, will be the biggest challenge ever for ARK.

Goddess of investment

Cathie Wood became a legend of stock picking at a time when stock picking was supposed to be dead. Investors are gradually becoming aware of the advice that few money managers can beat the wider equity market. Then it’s better to invest in a low-cost index fund. So-called passive funds accounted for about half of the assets of equity funds in March 2020, up from about 5% in 1995. Active money management trying to pick winners and losers in the stock market seems lost.

Next came Wood, a Bitcoin evangelist who was formerly Chief Investment Officer of Global Theme Strategy at AllianceBernstein. Her company actively manages exchange-traded funds that can be bought and sold like stocks, redefining the $ 5.6 trillion ETF industry. This is mainly known as a cheap and agile method and index.

Wood demanded that Tesla shares be raised to $ 4,000 when it was trading at $ 300 in 2018. This is a surprisingly bold prediction made on a large news network. According to Bloomberg, Tesla’s shares are currently trading at around $ 3,600 after a 5: 1 stock split in August. She bet on a company focused on DNA development and beat all other stock pickers in 2020. According to ETF.com, ARK is the seventh largest ETF issuer as of February 19, with assets of nearly $ 60 billion.

Eric Baltunas, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence Exchange Traded Funds, said he thought the days of rock star managers were over. I was wrong.

If she keeps doing that, Wood will be able to join the league of space investment masters like George Soros, who is famous for pocketing $ 1 billion by defeating the Bank of England.

Wood had a long career in wealth management until he started ARK in 2014 at the age of 57. She was Chief Economist at Jennison Associates and later co-founder of the hedge fund Tupero Capital Management. Wood was at AllianceBernstein when he thought about launching an actively operating ETF. But the suggestion didn’t go anywhere, so she bootstrapped ARK for $ 5 million in her money. It took three years to break-even, and by October 2020 her investment in the company was worth about $ 250 million.

Part of the reason Wood waited to attack himself until his fifties was because he had three children at home early in his career. She told Forbes that when I started ARK, my kids were able to take care of themselves. Ark was my new baby.

Secret sauce

Her colleagues at Wood and Ark say there are several keys to their success.

Rather than analyzing the market across sectors, ARK is looking across the industry focusing on five key technologies or platforms: artificial intelligence, energy storage, robotics, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology. It states.

According to Wood, ARK is only looking for companies involved in disruptive innovation, not existing ones.

ARK’s chief investigator says he builds all forecasts from scratch rather than piggybacking on third-party forecasts (such as consulting firms).

ARK states that it models the five-year forecast. Winton says the market size in five years could be dramatically different than this year, as the cost of technology has fallen sharply.

ARK states that the research ecosystem is open. The company publishes investment ideas online and expects others to discuss those themes and stress test them on social media.

What could go wrong?

It remains to be seen if Woods’ magical touch will last through multiple ups and downs. Magical touches are often not allowed. John Paulson earned billions of dollars in anticipation of the subprime mortgage crisis, but his returns have been sluggish over the last decade. Meredith Whitney became a star analyst after correctly predicting Citigroup will face a capital shortage in 2007. Her later predictions about widespread municipal defaults failed.

Success can be momentary. Investors withdrew about $ 500 million from ARK’s innovation fund on February 22 when Tesla shares plunged, according to Refinitiv data. And one of the surest predictions is trying to figure out why other money managers are running ARK. For a five-year period, if the idea of ​​cross-sector analytics, crowdsourcing benefits Wood and her team, competitors will copy it and blunt the company’s dominance.

