Clubhouse “has a problem in terms of data protection,” experts say





Data privacy and ethics experts believe that there are some important data protection issues associated with the Clubhouse app.

Clubhouse is a voice-only platform that requires users to be invited to join.

Many fans have already gathered with famous faces such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Drake, Kanye West and Oprah Winfrey.

However, concerns have been raised about the company’s privacy policy in recent weeks, and the company has promised a review of cybersecurity.

Daragh O’Brien, Managing Director of Castlebridge, said there are some data protection issues related to Clubhouse.

He outlined some of the concerns about TechTalk with the JessKelly program.

“My first concern is that after the turmoil about Zoom last year, Clubhouse promoters and founders haven’t learned anything about people’s attitudes towards data protection and the law, or where the world is today. It seems. It exists all over the world in terms of what you can actually do, “he said.

“Clubhouse’s customer onboarding model is basically the same approach that Facebook launched in 2007 and 2008, from which the problem snowballed.

“First, it’s a model for people to join. It’s all exclusive. You can only access the Clubhouse if you’re invited. That’s great, but the first problem is who joins the Clubhouse profile and who invites. It will show you what you did.

“The fact that we don’t know if that will happen is part of the problem.”

O’Brien added that registering for the app causes problems. This is because you need to allow the problem to access the roster and contacts. That is, “profiles of people who aren’t in the clubhouse at the same time they start making a list of the most popular people in the clubhouse.”

He added that it creates a “nudge factor effect” in how people are encouraged to participate in the platform.

“They are pooling data to rank you, so to speak, to rank your aptitude in the club, and that’s an important issue.

O’Brien added that there is a case law that proves that the “invite friends” scheme is incompatible with EU law “because it cannot give consent on behalf of friends about the processing of data.”

He states: “Therefore, the“ upload contact list ”approach to grow users on a large scale is problematic from a data protection standpoint. “

In addition, there may be people who “do not want to connect with the outside of your contact list,” including blocked individuals.

Illustration of a phone using the Clubhouse app.Photo courtesy of Robin Utrecht /ABACAPRESS.COM Guessing your taste

Another challenge in that onboarding process is to discuss “guessing preferences” in terms of contracts based on a variety of factors.

O’Brien explains: “When we enter the field of guessing preferences, it becomes data profiling under Article 22 of the GDPR. Especially when talking about using communication content to process communication content, the problem is. Yes, the content of the communication actually violates the EU Communication Code and the E-Privacy Directive.

“If you’re painting a clubhouse, there’s a lot of fire coming out of the roof from a data protection standpoint.

He added that hype about new apps can often lead people to avoid properly analyzing terms of use.

In addition, new technologies on the market may have been learned from the problems of their predecessors.

Although Clubhouse is based in the United States, O’Brien said global regulatory aspects, such as who is responsible, will be an issue.

Main image: The Clubhouse app logo displayed on your smartphone. Photo courtesy of Sheldon Cooper / SOPA Images / Sipa USA

