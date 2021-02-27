UMN works with Google and Mayo Clinic to address the shortage of healthcare professionals – Minnesota Daily





The NXT GEN MED program will begin in the summer of 2022 on the Rochester campus.

The University of Minnesota recently announced that a new health sciences degree program designed to address the national shortage of healthcare professionals will begin in the summer of 2022 on the Rochester campus.

In a joint project, the NXT GEN MED program will use Google’s new technology to teach students in a hybrid format and connect students with working medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic, a medical center in Rochester. The two-year acceleration program also includes future employment opportunities for Mayo students, encouraging more students to pursue health care jobs.

In an interview with Minnesota on Friday, President Joan Gabel said that through the NXT GEN MED program, students will earn a bachelor’s degree in health sciences while working at the Mayo Clinic. Students also participate in mentorship programs and connect with faculty.

Mayo needs more people. According to Gavel, every health care system needs more people. In the near future, students with this series of experiences will have strong employment opportunities. Imagine the demand for students with two years of experience at the Mayo Clinic as well as having this incredibly positive degree.

This partnership builds on the university’s existing relationships with both Google and the Mayo Clinic. The transition to virtual education during the COVID-19 pandemic also prompted universities to begin the process of building programs, Gabel said.

The university and Google have partnered to develop and implement new technologies to support this degree program. Google Cloud enhances technology, a platform that enables users to build software and run websites.

For colleges, this software may include a virtual artificial intelligence tutor that students can use in the absence of a professor. Steven Butschi, head of education at Google Cloud, said other aspects could include artificial intelligence that could answer student questions about financial assistance and student services.

The goal is to make these technologies available to student computers, mobile phones, and university libraries, Butch said.

The University of Minnesota uses data and other components such as gamification, virtual reality, and virtual assistants to help students learn key components of medical education knowledge, solve creative problems, and advance their careers. We are helping you prepare. ..

Butch said Google and the university are developing the technology specifically for the program and will customize it based on the needs of students and faculty.

Some other universities and some K-12s use Google Clouds technology, which is the first program designed for health sciences.

It’s a little different from campus to campus, but that’s great. Just buy this and you’ll get it right away. In fact, according to Butch, you can customize this to suit your campus needs.

At a meeting on February 12, the board approved a purchase agreement between Google and the university for over $ 2.3 million, giving the university ownership of the technology. The tuition income generated by the program is expected to cover the cost of the purchase contract.

This ownership means that Google Cloud technology can ultimately be used in other programs and campuses in the university system, Gabel said.

The technology can be used in other programs that should increase the demand for those programs and improve their quality. So while this is an investment in launching this program, it’s also an investment in becoming a more agile and agile student service campus, Gabel said.

NXT GEN MED will launch a pilot program for 50 high school students this summer to conduct initial testing of Google’s technology.

