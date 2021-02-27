H & M castor oil dough, self-heating coffee can





Welcome to this week’s summary of Food Tech News! With March approaching, the “anniversary” of a pandemic closing US operations is approaching. I don’t know if this is an anniversary worth celebrating or crying, but no matter what your mood, there is news from the world’s food technology to make your day better.

This week we have news about H & M’s castor oil and cactus fiber dough, self-heating coffee cans, a plant-based innovation contest, and the new Meatless Farm vegan hot dog.

H & M manufactures castor oil based nylon fabric and leather from prickly pear fiber

Swedish multinational garment company H & M has recently debuted its first garment line, Science Stories, by announcing a concept of sustainability called Innovation Stories. This new line uses Fruger castor oil-based yarn to create a nylon-like fabric, usually made from a group of plastics called polyamides. In addition, H & M uses Dessert’s vegan cactus leather for some clothing. Works made from these fabrics include women’s trousers, shirts and track suits, which will be available in select stores and on the H & M website starting March 8.

Photos from the High Brew website

High Brew Coffee is currently producing self-heating coffee cans

High Brew Coffee manufactures a variety of cans of cold brew, espresso and latte drinks, and the company’s latest innovation is the self-heating can of black coffee. BevNet reviewed the product this week and found that the temperature of the coffee reached about 120 degrees (which is reasonably warm for a cup of coffee). The cans are manufactured by HeatGen, and coffee drinkers can activate the solid chemical reaction that warms the coffee by simply twisting the bottom of the can and shaking it several times. Self-heating cans are available in High Brew’s 10.3 Oz Black & Bold flavors and cost $ 20 for 4 packs.

Photos from Unsplash

ProVeg Asia Hosts Plant-Based Innovation Contest

ProVeg International is a non-profit organization advocating for sustainable food system changes and this week announced the Plant-based Food Innovation Challenge. The challenge is to find students who have innovative ideas about plant-based foods and are open to students enrolled in universities in the ASEAN region. The event is supported by plant-based space companies such as Oatly, Beyond Meat, HaoFoods and Nestle. ProVeg is currently accepting proposals from now until March 13, 2021. Finalists in the contest will receive up to $ 1,500 in mentorship and internship opportunities.

Meatless farm launching plant-based hot dogs during the summer

Meatless Farm, a UK-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes, announced this week that it will launch a vegan hot dog in the summer of 2021. Hot dogs are made from the basic ingredients of coconut fat and pea protein and are free for both gluten and soy.After its launch this summer, hot dogs will be available to retailers and food service providers across the United States.

