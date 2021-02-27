Phantom Sieves is back





Title: Persona 5 Striker Developer: Omega Force, P-Studio Publisher: Atlus Platform: Nintendo Switch (Reviewed), PlayStation 4, PCR Release Date: February 23, 2021

Persona 5 Strikers is finally here on Switch, PS4 and PC. Personally, and for this review, the PSP and Vita versions of the old persona games were so good that I couldn’t resist calling the persona game sirens on the go, so I chose the switch version (I chose the switch version). Please change my mind).

For those in the dark about this game, Persona 5 Strikers is a game that takes place a year after the Persona 5 event, but it’s not Persona 5 Royal, so don’t participate in it in the hope of encountering Kasmis or Marquis. Please. Unfortunately, they are not here. This game has been working long before Royal, but there may be DLC.

Anyway, a year after the P5 event, the group is a little older and a little more mature, and Yasuke is more hungry than ever. The Joker returns to Leblanc for the summer vacation and the gang decides to go on a road trip.

Unfortunately, at about the same time, weird behaviors such as people behaving crazy, running around naked, crazy about others, and confessing crimes at the strangest moments all over the country. It’s happening Of course, this can only be done by the only group known to the special forces, the Phantom Sheave. As a result, gang vacations have been painfully shortened. Because they all have to travel the country and use road trips to solve this strange mystery before they are arrested.

But traveling around the country instead of traveling through a set of cities is not the biggest change here. That is the play style. Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game with combat inspired by Dynasty Warriors. You take on the group, so you’re an enemy, not a turn-based battle, and a traditional battle.

When I first heard this, I was really worried that the story itself would be washed away. In crossover games like Fire Emblem Warrior and Hyrule Warriors, the story has been reduced to shortcut scenes that occurred in the middle of the battle. Fortunately, this isn’t the case for Persona 5 strikers at all. It’s a thoroughly persona game. In fact, in some areas it may actually be even more sophisticated. So check out this video I took from the menu. menu.

When I’m not in the palace (or in combat), I run around the city talking to people, exploring, visiting shops, and just hanging out for coffee. Everything you enjoyed in Persona 5 is here. You can also manage joker personas and switch between them during combat to spot enemy weaknesses and trigger full-scale attacks that can wipe out large enemy patches.

You are not alone in this adventure. Beyond many new villains and Akechi’s equivalent detectives who give a strange perspective on how adults deal with phantom thieves, the game introduces the full joy of being Sophia (codename: Sophie). To do.

Very early in the game, you will encounter a strange woman who speaks strangely. It’s easy to see that it’s a living SIRI-like AI. Immediately after meeting her, I realized that she was as interested in kicking her ass as she was adorable.

Everything in Sophia is fun. Her persona is a series of four coffin-like boxes that can quickly become shields, melee weapons, or projectiles. She also has a glowing blue energy yo-yo because of why she is one. It also gives her a very fun amount range and cool combos. In addition, her white outfit really helps her stand out in the fight, while the rest of the gang still seems to have robbed the hot topics of the late 90’s.

Not only that, her way of speaking grows very fast on you. Even at the most serious and confusing moments in the game, she has a way to put a band-aid on a figurative boo-boo and explain what inspires the darkest scenes. I didn’t expect to like this character so much, but the actual road trip makes me jealous because I can’t travel with her.

It’s tightly controlled, fun to fight, and fun to tell the story, but with some comments and complaints.

The camera is a little unstable. It tries to stay with the character you control, but sometimes it gets too close. In a game with hundreds of enemies around you, it can be a bit frustrating not knowing how much is happening next to you.

The only problem with the Nintendo Switch is its low frame rate and sharpness. You can see it in the video above it sometimes gets PS2 level jaggies. This game seems to have more details than the PS5, so it can be a bit rough. One of the strangest places I’ve noticed is with Hull.

In Persona 5, Hull lived in search of simple shoes. Delicate shoes with no realistic details. It wasn’t the beat of the store, but it always looked the most comfortable no matter what outfit you wore on her shoes. But at Striker’s, she always wears the heels of these weird straps, with a slanted top and exposed toes. Usually I don’t care too much (although it’s a bit off her personality), but on switches with jaggies issues, her legs appear to be blocked to protect their identity. .. It’s strangely distracting when your protagonist appears to be running around with some Lego constructs.

But, as I said, beyond the graphics issues of the Switch version and the occasional unstable camera, the game is still an absolute pleasure to feel like a Persona 5 game. The team working on this has completely changed the pattern of how this kind of game is played. Characters who are fully vocalized in both English and Japanese are very loyal to their mark. To be honest, it’s really great that Phantom Thieves is back in action.

Persona 5 Strikers is an absolute love letter to Persona 5 and a valuable sequel. In the Switch version, despite some camera issues and some massive frame rate drops, the game is an absolute pleasure, filled with weird villains, great plot twists, and fun new mechanics. It has been. I was worried that the game would lose some of the deep story and character development that made Persona 5, but the game made Persona 5 great and brought all aspects except turn-based combat. Seems to have completely accepted. If you’re a fan of Persona 5, you definitely should give this a try.

