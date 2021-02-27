Research shows that too many video conferencing has four negative effects





Researchers at Stanford University are the first peer-reviewed study of zoom fatigue to reveal the psychological consequences of making video calls for hours a day.

Professor Jeremy Bayrenson, director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab, identifies four reasons why video conferencing can cause human fatigue.

Based on his findings, Bailenson proposes a simple interface change to reduce the symptoms of fatigue caused by video calls.

The purpose of this study is not to abuse Zoom or any other type of video conferencing. Bailenson admits that they are good tools, but suggests that people rethink how they are used.

“Video conferencing is good for remote communication, but think about the media. Just because you can use video doesn’t mean you have to.”

What’s so tired of Zoom and what can it do about it?

This is the content of the research.

Four causes of zoom fatigue 1.Excessive eye contact

Online video conferencing leads to an unnatural amount of eye contact. Everyone is always looking at everyone. This is in contrast to traditional meetings, where there are many things to focus on.

This is especially unnatural for non-speaking meeting participants. Because they have a screen full of faces staring at them as if they were speakers.

Therefore, the experience is said to cause anxiety about speaking in public, even if the person is not actively speaking.

“Social anxiety of speaking in public is one of the greatest phobias that exist in our population. It is a stressful experience when you are standing there and everyone is staring at you. “

The size and proximity of people’s faces during video calls can be exhausting as well, but it depends on the equipment used by the individual user.

Solution?

Bailenson recommends that users do the following:

Remove the zoom from full screen mode. Minimize the size of the face by reducing the size of the window relative to the monitor. Use an external keyboard to increase your personal space with the screen. 2.Always looking at myself

It’s unnatural to see yourself every time you talk to others, but that’s what happens during Zoom All.

Zoom, and most video conferencing platforms, display a camera feed square at the bottom of the screen during a chat.

Bailenson compares it to tracking it in a mirror.

“In the real world, if someone is always chasing you with a mirror, that is, while you talk to people, make decisions, give feedback, and get feedback. You were seeing yourself in the mirror. No one would think of it. “

Solution?

Bailenson recommends the following:

The platform needs to change the default way to broadcast a user’s feed to both itself and other users. The user must use the “Hide Self View” button, which can be accessed by right-clicking on the photo during a call.Decreased mobility

Zoom calls unnaturally reduce people’s mobility by forcing them to stay in sight. On the other hand, in face-to-face and voice-only conversations, people are free to walk around and move around.

Bailenson points out studies showing that more movement correlates with better brain function.

“There is increasing research that people are performing better cognitive abilities when they are moving.”

Solution?

Bailenson recommends the following:

Think more about the room you’re in, and whether something like an external keyboard can help create distance and flexibility. If you place the external camera far from the screen, you can scribble at the same pace as in a traditional meeting. The basic rule is to turn off the video regularly during the meeting to give everyone a quick rest.Higher cognitive load

Natural nonverbal cues such as gestures and body language are difficult to interpret during a video call. That is, the brain must work hard to send and receive signals.

Bailenson points out that people have realized that they now have to put a lot of thought into what they didn’t have to think about at all.

“You need to make sure your head is in the center of the video. If you want to show someone that you agree with them, you have to make an exaggerated nod or thumbs up. No. It adds a cognitive load because it uses mental calories for communication. “

Solution?

Bailenson recommends the following:

Zoom Take a voice-only break during a call You’ll face the other side of the screen during a voice-only break, so you won’t be exposed to the exaggerated body language of others. Are you experiencing zoom fatigue?

Stanford University has developed the Zoom Fatigue & Fatigue Scale (ZEF Scale) to help measure how tired people are experiencing at work from video conferencing.

To find out if you are experiencing zoom fatigue, complete the 15-questionnaire here.

Source: Stanford.edu, Technology, Mind, Behavior

