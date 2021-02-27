Apex Legends hits new player record on Season 8 Steam





Apex Legend has set a new record for Steam players after the start of Season 8, surpassing previous numbers.

The start of Season 8 of Apex Legend was a bit different from the previous season due to a commemorative event celebrating the game’s second anniversary.

Other than that, the new season has brought everything players expect – new legends in the form of fuses, new weapons for 30-30 repeaters, map changes in Kings Canyon, and more.

The new season seems to have been quite successful for Respawn Entertainment. This is due to a new high on Steam after the previous record set in Season 7.

Hughes brought a brand new 30-30 repeater in Apex Season 8.

Apex was previously dedicated to EA’s Origin platform, but after many calls from fans, they finally let go of the popular battle royale and arrived on Steam in November.

With the release of Steam and the change to Season 7, the previous top tier had just under 130,000 players, but Season 8 hype and excitement contributed to that record surge.

According to Steam Charts Apex, a website that tracks player numbers, it hit a record of just under 197,000 on Saturday, February 27th. The exact number was 196,799, so the game isn’t too far from 200,000.

AND – Apex Legends has reached the new maximum number of players on Steam, with 196,799 simultaneous players.

(Dead game, obviously) pic.twitter.com/AQwGcUa5UA

– Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) February 27, 2021

The new peak in player numbers is the cause of the celebration, but there’s no doubt that Respawn is aiming to hit more than 200,000 players on Steam alone.

It could come later in Season 8. Changes have already been discussed, and developers are teasing weapon buffs and nerfs, as well as a ton of long patch notes. Just wait for what happens. To boost the game even further, you may need the hype that accompanies Season 9.

Post Apex Legends set a new player record on Steam in Season 8







