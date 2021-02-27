Google Stadia reportedly canceled Hideo Kojima’s episode horror game





One of the games that was canned because Google Stadia struggled to gain traction was by Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear Solid and Deathstrand, but the legendary designer could really enter the development stage. I don’t know if it was possible. It seems to have been canceled last year, but shortly before Google chose to close its first-party game studio, the project ended, effectively ending Stadia-specific development.

According to VGC, the game Hideo Kojima said would be canceled in 2020 was planned to be a temporary horror game released for Stadia. Former studio head of Stadia Jade Raymond had visited Kojima Productions earlier, but reports said it was Stadia’s boss Phil Harrison who stopped the project. Prior to working at Google, Harrison was an executive on both PlayStation and Xbox for some of the brand’s lowest points, including the launch of the PS3 and Xbox One.

Kojima has no objection to canceling the project. The horror reboot Silent Hill he created with film director Guillermo del Toro was canceled by Konami after the famous PT was released. Kojima later put a portrait of Del Toro in Deathstrand, with Silent Hill actor Norman Reedus playing the leading role.

Google has recently closed Stadia’s in-house game development department, reducing its service to third-party projects, making its long-term viability even bigger. Another project that was reportedly canceled was the sequel to the trip to Savage Planet. The original game studio, Typhoon, was acquired and absorbed by Google in late 2019. The studio is currently breaking up with other Google Stadia development teams, so it’s unclear if the original creators can make a sequel.

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

To watch the video, please use an html5 video-enabled browser.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: The rise and fall of Stadia games and entertainment

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos