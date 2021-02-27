How to make science attractive and effective





On February 28th, National Science Day, there are some simple tips to help students become learners of life.

Science and scientific concepts have important implications in our daily lives. They are crucial in leading global innovation and human development. In fact, advances in science have allowed us to devise vaccines in record time in the face of a deadly pandemic.

The dynamic role of science emphasizes the importance of creating an environment where students can better understand and learn the concepts of science. Children want to learn more when they can study according to their speed, learning style and abilities. With the right learning tools to learn, they can create their own path and ultimately achieve better results. Here are some simple, fascinating and effective tips for students to learn science.

Concept Decoding: At its core is that scientific concepts provide a systematic representation of the world. Science lessons include concepts that help lay the foundation for pursuing a career in related areas such as technology and engineering. Aside from formal degrees and qualifications, the practice of deciphering concepts encourages children to dig deeper and calm misunderstandings about how the world works.

Experiential learning: Learning science begins with curiosity, and it is natural for young children to explore science through experiments. Experiments not only provide an opportunity to actually discover how the world and things work around, but also facilitate scientific thinking, observations, questions, and test data. .. For example, when students conduct experiments to learn the refraction of light from bottles, they visually observe the movement of light rays and verify their theoretical knowledge with real-time results. Do-it-yourself (DIY) experiments, such as soaking seeds to learn about germination and building volcanoes at home, help them become learners of life.

Technology-enabled learning for better results: Today’s students consume content online from an early age. It’s natural for them to learn digitally. Technology elements such as visual learning, animation, and gamed content present complex concepts in an interactive and consumable format, making learning easier. For a more effective learning experience, it is important for teachers and students to use technology-enabled learning equally. According to a study conducted by McKinsey, if both teachers and students learn science and adopt technology, learning outcomes will improve by 10%. In addition, students can more effectively track their learning progress with the help of data and technology. They can better assess their areas of strength and weakness and create a learning journey.

Ask questions and find answers: The best scientists always ask questions to better understand. To learn more effectively, students must be encouraged to ask questions and find answers. In the classroom, you can participate in role-playing, discussions, and other group activities to dig deeper into the topic, ask the right questions, and better understand the corresponding concepts.

The writer is BYJUS’s teacher and chief strategy officer.

