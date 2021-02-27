Valorant’s latest agent is Galaxy Wielding Astra





With the end of yet another Valorant act approaching, a new character or map drop is clearly underway. The riots made it very clear in Teaser’s final bundle that they were getting the former in Episode 2 Act 2. Nevertheless, we didn’t know much that she was a controller and used galaxy-related abilities to control the battlefield. But today it all changes. Riot Games has officially announced the 15th agent to arrive in Valorant, known as Astra, a galaxy-wielding Ghanaian agent. You can check out her first trailer below.

The video may be a bit obscure, so let me explain (provided in this article). Barorant’s next agent, like all other agents, has four capabilities. Her C ability, titled Gravity Well, sucks enemies into that radius and provides a vulnerable stat effect (they take more damage). Meanwhile, her Q is a concussion AoE, not very crazy. Her E, Nebula, is smoke similar to that used by Viper, Brimstone, and Omen. Ultimately, things start to get interesting. This ability creates a huge wall along the entire length of the map, blocking the view of the people behind it. Also, you can’t get through it and the audio is significantly attenuated.

She seems to have some interesting tricks that she brought to Valorant, especially the fact that she can place each of these globally (similar to Omen’s smoke only for all abilities). Most of her kits appear to be tame, but they have a negative impact on team composition. Since its launch, only two agents have been able to provide reliable smoke. However, starting with the next patch, this will greatly expand your options.

For those who are excited to get Astra, her character will drop on March 2nd. You’ll also get a Battle Pass in a week, so be prepared. Are you excited about Astra’s astral abilities? Who are you playing the most now? Please let us know in the comments below.

Valorant is only available on PC.

Game Deal Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos