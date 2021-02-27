Black Swan Event Rewrites Global Business Rules





A robust, technology-driven business strategy that is resilient to the next big mess is essential: Capgemini India CEO

Black Swan COVID-19 has rewritten the rules for future business around the world, Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi said in an interview. Edited excerpt:

Can you briefly explain the digital acceleration that the world has seen in the last 10 months?

From healthcare to educational technology, we’ve seen digital technology reach the core of its solutions. Medical services are provided seamlessly in virtual mode. Similarly, intensive classroom-based education has moved online from Ivy League colleges to early learning. We are accelerating the development of new products for discovering new drugs by using technologies such as data and artificial intelligence. We believe that technology will be more part of our lives and all our chains, whether based on logistics, industry, relational or solidarity.

Has the pandemic made it easier to sell technology globally?

The new Normal puts CMOs and CIOs at the forefront of major transformation. This pandemic raises the need for marketing and IT teams to work together to radically transform the business and increase revenue and digital maturity. Technology is now the key to business models, products, and services, and therefore its needs permeate executives in every organization. Therefore, the key stakeholders in technical decision making extend not only to the CIO, but also to the CMO, CTO, CFO, CHRO, and Chief Product Development Officer. There is a growing need for agility, especially when it comes to understanding customer sentiment and deploying needs-based technology solutions accordingly.

Is New Normal influencing the evolution of technology?

We live in a new, fragile world. Robust, viable and flexible technology-driven business strategies that are resilient to the next big disruption in global operations are a time consuming process for today’s organizations. The two key pillars of dramatic change in today’s business are the cloud and data. The cloud is a technology disruptor, providing scalability, agility, and cost efficiency. This will allow the new ecosystem to share resources and connect to information like never before. Data and artificial intelligence are enabling the creation of new business models and accelerating the transformation of relationships between companies and their clients. In addition, technologies such as augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR), the Internet of Things, 5G, and EDGE computing are becoming mainstream. Again, as cyber threats grow, cyber security technology is becoming very important to businesses. Working from home also requires a strong cybersecurity model.

How do tech companies, including Capgemini, stay relevant to meet ever-changing customer expectations and tomorrow’s challenges?

Capgemini is in a good position to help businesses survive and prosper during these uncertain times. In fact, our new brand promise, Get the future, reflects the current zeitgeist that people need to look beyond the question of whether they can do it due to world events and rapid digital transformation. I will. Rather, it is defining whether it is the right choice for a sustainable and inclusive future.

To be sure, customer behavior is changing at an alarming pace, requiring digital adoption to survive. If the pandemic eventually recedes, sales and service organizations will need to continue to respond to new attitudes and behaviors. Leaders must take immediate action to meet the expectations of their customers in the post-COVID-19 era.

How does Capgemini prepare its employees to serve in a changing market?

We all know that pandemics have brought about many changes and turmoil around the world. Today, more than 95% of our employees work from home, which is also the reality of the IT industry as a whole. As a result, new ways of working have evolved very quickly. Many customers thanked us for continuing our business during this difficult time. Even a small number of security-sensitive customers, especially in the banking, healthcare and manufacturing departments, were convinced of our security model and agreed to work from home for the project team. This may continue in the near future. Localized face-to-face communication is something we are likely to see immediately, and ecosystem participants need to play their part in maintaining relevance.

We ensure that our Indian team is ready for the future and constantly leverages new technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and robotics to bridge the gap between customer expectations and business.

What is your business outlook for global technology?

By 2021, organizations are expected to rethink their businesses and build better to achieve sustainable and resilient recovery. Organizations need to unleash the value of technology and innovation to transform their businesses and get the future they want. Capgemini’s third-quarter results show a significant performance improvement, with particular emphasis on increased resilience and agility. Currently, digital and cloud growth accounts for more than 60% of group activities.

Capgemini in India has emerged as a global business platform that combines innovation and delivery. We have developed powerful features in R & D and engineering, new product offerings, account management, industry content, and overall distribution. As a center of innovation, India will play a key role in globally forming, building and delivering intelligent industrial services for Capgemini. Almost half of the team members are based in India, which is the center of the group’s competitiveness and the driving force of innovation. This year will be a new chapter for Capgemini India in expanding its footprint as Capgemini Group’s business platform.

