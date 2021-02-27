Barorant introduces Astra, a new galactic brain agent, in Act 2





Gravity Well: This ability draws players within that radius, then explodes, adding a weakened debuff to the player caught in the blast. This is the ability of smoke. These smokes work like the Omen, as opposed to, for example, Brimstone, because the smoke itself is hollow inside. Space Division: Astra, like all other utilities, is triggered via the hovering map interface. The Cosmic Divide creates a huge barrier placed by the player, dampening the audio and blocking bullets. You can go through the barrier.

Astra will be released on March 2nd with the new Act2 Battle Pass. Information about the agent, which was officially announced on Sunday, was leaked prior to the scheduled release.

Smoke abilities have become an important part of Valorant’s standard team structure, and Astra looks like the most strategically oriented and unique agent with smoke abilities in the game.

Riot Games designer Jordan Riot Wrekz Anton wanted to use Astra to create a controller that takes the entire map into account. Her global presence was there from the beginning. From there, the tweak was to find the right ability to balance predicting enemy behavior and responding to changes in the gaming environment. Her skill expression is to collect information and turn it into a plan, and in the execution phase wasn’t exactly targeting the grenade throwing, but was your reading about the enemy organized as you wished? It was to confirm.

The other two most prominent controllers with smoke capabilities, Brimstone and Omen, have been tuned in recent months. The Omens utility became more expensive and the change to Brimstone was aimed at reducing his burden.

The new act also comes with an updated Battle Pass that rewards you for the experience you earn during play. The new Battle Pass costs $ 10, but like the previous Pass, some items are available for free. Through the Battle Pass, you’ll get three new skin sets, including a new set of Prism skins from the Prism skin line available for purchase early in the game’s life cycle. The pass also includes player cards, gun companions, titles, and sprays.

