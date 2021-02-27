How can CBD help during video games?





mohamed_hassan (CC0), AIXabay

The link between video games and cannabis isn’t new. It was first discussed when video games first hit the market. People who used it argued that it would emphasize their experience.

These were just claims, but there is some scientific evidence that CBD and cannabis can improve the video gaming experience. Keep in mind that there are certain terpenes (ie CBD and THC) that are more important than others in improving this experience. You can find a terpene guide from WeedSeeds USA to learn more about this. Continue reading to learn more about the link between cannabis use and the video gaming experience.

First study related to cannabis and video game play

In the Netherlands, the Groningen Mental Enhancement Department has completed a year-long study of how video games and weeds affect the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. During this study, patients played video games daily. Half of the participants also used marijuana. In the end, the research team found that people who used cannabis had better memory retention than those who didn’t.

Today is the digital age. This allows you to grow as a professional gamer and earn a living. In fact, ESL-; Electronic Sports League-; is the world’s largest esports league, generating millions of dollars in revenue each year. Today, due to the impact of marijuana on the game, there is a saliva-based drug screening required to attend the event. All competitors must do this before they are allowed to play.

CBD to take over as a gamer’s best friend

High quality video games have a way to draw players into a world of wonder and fantasy. Many people find that they are wasting their time on these computer-generated lands. Success requires fast reflexes, situational awareness, and good concentration. However, after a few hours, it is normal for some of these abilities to disappear and can adversely affect a person’s overall performance. For ESL players, this is a dire situation and you can lose your chance to win the grand prize.

Marijuana is no longer allowed for use in ESL tournaments, so pro gamers are looking for another boost. Rather than being “stoned” with THC, alternatives are cannabidiol or CBD. It is the most popular and well-known compound in Cannabis sativa plants and does not cause poisoning.

Drug testing and CBD

There are many CBDs in certain strains of cannabis. However, the non-sickening form is extracted from the hemp plant by the manufacturer. Today, the cultivation of industrial cannabis is legalized in the United States, and the popularity and use of CBD is skyrocketing.

What this means is that gamers can use as much CBD as they like during a game tournament. Find products from reputable brands and sources. Also, CBD does not cause users to fail drug tests. This is because modern drug tests are looking for THC biotransformers.

As anyone can see, CBD is now considered a popular option for gamers. This helps improve performance and has no unwanted side effects. Remember the information here to find out why using CBD is a wise move.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos