Google Chrome’s tab group feature is finally available in the desktop version





Google is known not only for search engines, but also for countless other products. And the Chrome browser is one of the most popular Google products. So it’s no wonder the company is continuously working on improving this browser. Today, Google ChromeCast has shown that after months of testing, it has pushed tab groups to Google Chrome for desktop stabilization channels. By the way, this feature is already available in Chrome for Android. In fact, this feature greatly increases your productivity. Today, the tab group feature allows millions of Chrome for Desktop users to organize all their tabs.

If you’ve used it on Chrome OS and Windows, you can see that you can right-click on a tab of your choice and create a new group. You can give it any color and name before you create the group. You can also use Shift + left click on Windows to select multiple tabs and then right click. This forms a group.

In addition, once users have formed a group, they can switch between views by simply right-clicking on the name.

However, you should admit that the average user does not need this feature. For advanced users who use the Chrome browser strictly. The tab group feature helps you organize or organize your browser.

For those who don’t know, this feature was available in Chrome build 85 and later. However, the user must enable it from Chrome’s flags: // menu. It also debuted in the Microsoft Edge browser bundled with the Windows 20 H2 version.

The introduction of this new feature is timely, as telework usage was not so high. To help these users, Google has stepped up its initiative, starting with the global rollout of Google Meet. Once booked for professionals, the video conferencing application is now accessible to everyone. Anyone can start or join a meeting from your Gmail account. Making video conferencing calls has never been easier.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos