$ 6 Million Grant is Green Light at Darrington Timber Center





Darlington — This week, after Darlington received a $ 6 million grant from the US Department of Economic Development, a 94-acre campus was completed to develop cutting-edge timber technology.

The Darlington Wood Innovation Center brings about 150 timber industry jobs to the town. We will also produce enough cross-laminated materials, which are said to be the future of environmentally sustainable construction, and build 1,000 affordable homes annually.

The Federal Grants were the last fund needed to begin construction at the center next to Darlington Cemetery, said Mayor Dunlankin. He began dreaming about the center during the aftermath of the devastating 2014 Oso landslide.

“This project is (now) moving from paper to reality,” Rankin said.

Rankin worked with county and state officials to develop the project with the environmental nonprofit Fortera. Accommodates advanced timber manufacturers and promotes education and conservation.

Phase 1 of the project will include an innovation center hosted by approximately 30 acres of cross-laminated timber manufacturers (CLTs) and an adjacent modular construction facility that uses in-house CLTs to build condominiums throughout the region. ..

The access road leads to a parcel of land north of Darlington and could be used to build a 30-acre Wood Innovation Center in Darlington that will house CLT manufacturers and modular construction companies. (Olivia Vanni / Herald File)

CLT, a type of bulk wood, is a powerful low-carbon alternative to concrete and steel, built by sandwiching multiple solid wood panels together. This technology, which has been used in Europe and Canada since the 1990s, is mostly new to the United States.

In the next phase, another 30 acres will need to be built to include education and timber innovation, but there are still no solid plans to achieve that.

Although the Spokane facility produces large amounts of timber, the Darlington Center will be the first in the country to put materials in modular housings, said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, who has helped develop timber technology. ..

“This is exactly what we wanted on a national scale,” Kantwell said in an interview. “And this is a rural town in Snohomish County and will make it successful. We are very proud of them.”

County leaders continue to consider building affordable homes, and Kantwell said he hopes to combine strategies with new locally produced timber technology.

Rankine said he hopes to embark on the project within the next few months.

“There was no slowdown after the sigh of relief that came after the announcement of funding,” he said.

Julia-Grace Sanders: 425-339-3439; [email protected]; Twitter: @sanders_julia.

Darlington Mayor Dunlankin stands by land in northern Darlington and could be used to build a 30-acre timber innovation center in Darlington that will house CLT manufacturers and modular construction companies. (Olivia Vanni / Herald File)

