Minecraft Modder creates a TNT that can automatically mine tunnels





The ingenious Minecraft player creates a mod that introduces a new TNT block that can automatically mine tunnels in any direction.

To bring a bit of comfort to the lives of Minecraft players, the ingenious mods have created a new TNT block that can automatically mine tunnels. But even without that mod, the mining process in Vanilla Minecraft will soon change forever with the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update.

The next major Caves & Cliffs update, due out this year, will improve and improve the generation of underground structures. The most exciting part is the introduction of new mega caves made possible by the expansion of the world’s height. Players will have an additional 60 blocks of rock below their current rock level, where new caves will be created with exposed precious ore. Ultimately, the mining process established in Minecraft will change, as exploring a new cave is likely to be more profitable than digging a tunnel.

Related: Minecraft Player Creates Creepy Portal with New Grimstone Blocks

The ingenious Minecraft modder has succeeded in turning one of the game’s most tiring routines into a simple automated process. As shared on Reddit’s jpdude98, the new TNT can automatically create mines and shafts without the need to manually place and ignite individual blocks. That said, no special tools are needed (except for downloading and installing the mod itself), but it does require some preparation. Players can place TNT blocks and throw sticky pistons in the direction they want to dig a tunnel. You can add additional TNT blocks after that step to determine how far explosive mining will be dug. Finally, the TNT needs to be ignited with flint and steel. After that, the tunnel is created rapidly. In this way, you can also dig mines upwards or downwards. The mod also adds a protective saddle to ride the TNT as it passes through the bedrock. As players have pointed out, modified TNT is particularly effective in mining ancient debris, the rarest and most valuable Minecraft ore commonly found in the Nether.

The process of modifying Minecraft can be insane, as clearly demonstrated by the mods that allow you to launch multiple versions of the game. Each version is playable to some extent. This strange Minecraft reception requires a lot of computing power, as the performance drops significantly each time the player jumps into the next client to launch. Obviously, mods are a proof of concept rather than a fun way to play Minecraft.

The TNT saddle with blast protection sounds a bit strange, but the mod itself with automated explosive mining fits naturally into the classic gameplay of Minecrafts. This new TNT doesn’t break the core mechanism and isn’t overwhelming. It’s very convenient and leaves a lot of free time for other fun activities in the game. In addition, the author leaves clear instructions on how to install and use the mod, which makes it very easy to use.

Next: LEGO Blocks Introduced in New Minecraft Texture Pack

Minecraft is available on all platforms.

Source: jpdude98 / Reddit

Bravely Default 2 Review: The Hardest Job

About the author Dmitry Lapunov (253 articles published)

Dmitry Lapunov is a video game writer and journalist based in Minsk, Belarus. His career began in 2006 with a local newspaper. Since that time, he has worked with a variety of gaming media covering the hottest topics in the gaming industry. He is currently Valnet, Inc. I work at and focus on Screen Rant and Game Rant.

Other works by Dmitry Rapnov

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos