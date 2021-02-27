Imagine what “Material NEXT” can bring to Google’s apps





The first Android 12 Developer Preview discovered a major redesign of the Settings app, demonstrating a redesign of Google’s Material Design. Explore what other Android apps look like with these next-generation Material Design clues.

Based on a Google design mockup that was allegedly leaked before Android 12 Developer Preview 1, the operating system update is ready to bring a major redesign to Pixel smartphones and beyond. In another leak, this redesign is called Material Next and is said to suggest third-generation Material Design guidelines.

In Android 12 Developer Preview 1, our team was able to enable what looks like a MaterialNEXT redesign of the settings app, although there were fewer surface-level changes than we saw in the leak. Features include a more reachable design similar to Samsung’s One UI, a redesigned search bar, thicker items in the list, and a design that corresponds to the color of the selected system-wide theme.

Using these as early guidelines, I decided to imagine what Google’s apps would look like in next-generation Material Design. Throughout this post, you’ll see mockups that help Google visually show how these apps could be redesigned. Keep in mind that Material NEXT is still in its infancy and each app is subject to its own design choices.

Gmail

When Google first announced the Material Theme as a step away from Material Design, Gmail was one of the first apps to get a redesign of the Google Material Theme. Starting from the simple side, Gmail doesn’t need much in the way design shakes up.

Android 12 example Before Gmail After Gmail (mockup)

I’ve just replaced the rounded rectangular search bar with a rounder bar that appears in the Settings app. The biggest change in the search bar is that your Google Account avatar will be significantly larger, floating outside the search bar, and easier to touch and swipe.

Play store

The Play Store home page has become a perfect candidate as well as an improved search bar. In fact, Google has previously attempted to completely abolish the drawer menu, so the Play Store is better prepared for this Material NEXT redesign of the search bar than most other apps. In that particular experimental redesign, the drawer options moved to a menu that opens when you tap an avatar.

Android 12 example mockup mockup

On the other hand, the other sections of the Play Store are great for another major part of MaterialNEXT’s redesign. The Settings app displays a kind of banner on each page that occupies the top third of the screen, keeping the content of the page within reach of your thumb. The banner shrinks and expands smoothly based on scrolling.In the second Play Store mockup above, this flexible banner design[マイアプリとゲーム]Applied to the page.

Adding another layer to the mix, Material NEXT seems to be closely related to the leaked and recently demoed theme system for Android 12. When the developers of the Android community were able to enable the theme system, colors were also used prominently in the settings. An app that includes it as the primary background color.

Android 12 example Contact before contact (mockup)

In this mockup, we used the Google Contacts app to swap the search bar, add the top third banner, and add the default bluish white that appears in today’s settings app.

Files by Google

The last part of Material NEXT that I can point out today is that Google has revamped the settings app homepage to make items thicker. This particular design choice should be used selectively by app developers as it significantly reduces the density of content and the amount of useful information that can be displayed on the screen. For example, Google may want to skip this particular adjustment in Gmail.

File after file before Android 12 sample file (mockup)

All in all, the Files by Google app has the potential for a fairly significant MaterialNEXT makeover. The mockup above uses the top third banner to show everything with your thumb, changes the app background to the default blue, and uses a thicker list item.

Bonus: Google Fit

In these cases, it’s natural to look at the major redesign suggestions and wonder how long it will take Google’s app to actually catch up with what’s happening on Android 12. In the process of putting this collection together, I noticed that Google Fit is already using it, with a flexible top one-third banner in some places. Take it for what you do.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

For more news, check out 9to5Google on YouTube.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos