The digital dollar helps the United States and its allies continue to restrain China





Chinese officials say that their significantly accelerated efforts in the introduction and distribution of the digital yuan are the first move in their long-term strategy to undermine global hegemony of the dollar and expand their influence. I didn’t keep it a secret.

Nonetheless, major US financial authorities are looking at proposals that deeper risks lie in the dollar, and thus in US national security, in global digital currency competition. Even as China moved forward and the value of Bitcoin reached $ 1 trillion, the Federal Reserve did not rush to become a contestant.

until now.

This week was a public turning point for the most important US government officials, including International Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s Geoeconomics Center, tweeted that he had marked “starter pistol firing.”

At an event with New York Times Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin sought the most out-of-the-box support for digital dollars, central bank digital currencies, or CBDC. Sorkin drew Yellen’s attention to a survey by the Atlantic Council at Harvard’s Belfer Center, showing that 70 countries now have digital currency projects, but Yellen’s focus is instead that the digital dollar can be Americans. It was in domestic interest.

“I think it makes sense for the central bank to see it,” Yellen said in a historic fragment of Snapchat.

“I think the people at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston are working with MIT researchers to study its properties. There is a problem with financial inclusion. Too many Americans have a simple payment system or bank. I don’t have access to my account .. This is where the Federal Reserve’s digital currency, the Digital Dollar, can help. I think this will allow for faster, safer and cheaper payments. “

In Congressional testimony the next day, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Powell also broke new ground by calling the digital dollar a “high-priority project for us.” “We promise to solve technical problems and consult with the general public very broadly and very transparently with all interested parties whether this should be done.”

But while the Fed is in talks, China will do.

Neither Yellen nor Powell mentioned China’s growing lead in digital currency development, but that was the context. The phrases that encourage their actions are consistent with China’s announcement earlier this month of an important partnership with cross-border payment system SWIFT, suspicion that Beijing intends to internationalize the renminbi. Remove everything.

At the same time, China has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Mauritius. This is the first agreement with African countries and aims to create a forum for digital financial testing. “As China develops its digital currency program, it may ultimately be Mauritius to lead this area in Africa,” wrote World Economic Forum experts Lauren Johnston and Mark Lantain. The FTA agrees to promote “development of RMB clearing and settlement facilities in Mauritius territory”.

It’s all about $ 1.5 million in digital, with Beijing authorities taking advantage of the February 12 Lunar New Year celebration to deploy three large-scale pilot projects, each with a $ 30 “red packet.” Because we distributed RMB. And this week, China has expanded its digital currency distribution test program to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan and the fifth most populous city in the country. Chengdu distributes about $ 6 million in digital RMB.

When Chengdu began distributing 200,000 E-CNY “red wraps” worth 40 million yuan in Yichang, Hubei Province, China on February 24, 2021, the red wraps of digital Chinese currency were placed on mobile phones. You can see it in the picture.

VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

China’s ambition seems to be to lay the groundwork for the RMB participation party at the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing at the end of 2022. Chinese organizers may require all participants and athletes to download an app that guarantees that all payments in games such as hotels, tickets, food and souvenirs will be made in the new digital currency It is speculated that there is. Beware of digital boycotts by the United States and other teams, even if you haven’t experienced the physical boycotts of the Chinese Olympics.

It is difficult to compare China’s current lead in digital currency development, which has been shrugged by US authorities, with its early global lead in the development of 5G or 5th generation broadband cellular technology standards. Until the Trump administration responded alongside Western manufacturers, it could not compete globally with Chinese 5G providers and equipment manufacturers. The most dominant of these is Huawei.

The consistent prioritization of China’s technological progress emphasizes the recognition that, in history, the countries that built technological heights at that time were, in most cases, also the dominant international actors.

With the US losing a high foundation of financial innovation and weakening global dominance of the dollar, Beijing’s profits will be significant.

China’s different approaches to privacy give China a competitive advantage. The need for the United States and Europe to meet privacy concerns complicates the development of the CBDC. On the contrary, Beijing sees the digital yuan as a way to further strengthen its already formidable surveillance and at the same time improve its ability to combat money laundering, corruption and terrorist financing.

In a newly published treatise published by CNAS, authors Yaya J. Fanusie and Emily Jin capture how deeply China understands the geopolitical importance of digital currency projects. They show how Qian Yao, a former head of digital currency research at the People’s Bank of China, compared his country’s digital currency advances to previous Chinese advances in robotics, big data, and artificial intelligence. Explains.

Prior to the United Nations Information Technology Conference, the author wrote, “Yao advocated digital currencies as part of the’next war’,” seeing an article in that title by an economist discussing the central role of technology in the US-China competition. doing.

The Federal Reserve Board is worried that the digital dollar will be introduced too soon, given its interests as a global reserve currency. But the greater geopolitical danger is how quickly it is delayed.

The United States can win this contest not only by developing the digital dollar quickly, but also by helping to create the digital euro, digital pound, and digital yen. The total firepower of these currencies will quickly close the innovation gap. It will also demonstrate the value of working with allies, the centerpiece of Biden’s foreign policy.

Frederick Kempe is a best-selling author, award-winning journalist, and president and CEO of the Atlantic Council, one of the most influential world affairs think tanks in the United States. He has worked for The Wall Street Journal for over 25 years as a Foreign Correspondent, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, and the longest editor of the European edition of this treatise. His latest book, Berlin 1961: Kennedy, Krusichov, and the Most Dangerous Places on Earth, is the New York Times bestseller and is published in more than 12 languages. Follow him on Twitter @FredKempe and subscribe to Inflection Points here. Every Saturday, we’ll take a look at last week’s top stories and trends.

