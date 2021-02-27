Huawei Mate 40E with Kirin 990E gets release date





For some reason, it’s interesting to see Huawei still releasing smartphones. Most people didn’t expect Huawei’s smartphone business to survive this long after the US ban. However, the company still has its own stance. Last October, Huawei released the Mate 30E Pro with a Kirin 990E processor. This smartphone uses the “E” suffix for the first time. Currently, there are reports that Chinese manufacturers will release the Huawei Mate 40E in March or April. Obviously, this isn’t the “release date” you’d expect, but this is the first guess about the arrival of this device.

The report shows that this device retains the Huawei Mate 40 series design. However, it does come with a Kirin 990E or other 5G processor. In addition, the smartphone also uses the Leica Triple Rear Camera Module. Other than this, there is no information about Huawei Mate 40E.

The Kirin 990E chip is a 7nm + EUV processor that integrates approximately 10.3 billion transistors. The chip also uses Huawei Da Vinci architecture, NPU large core + NPU microcore design, 14 core Mail-G76 GPU, and supports 5G NSA / SA dual mode.

In January, the new Huawei device (OCE-AN00) received wireless charging certification. This smartphone uses a 6.5 inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2376 x 1080. The device will probably be the Huawei Mate 40E.

Huawei wants to resume negotiations with the United States

Huawei wants to discuss the current trade ban with the Biden administration. The company wants to negotiate separately from Beijing to lift the US parts supply ban.

According to Nikkei Asia, the reason for the negotiations is also the detention of the chief financial officer of China’s high-tech giant Meng Wanzhou. Tim Danks, Vice President of Risk Management and Partnership at Huawei Technologies USA, said: I would like to talk with the US government separately from the Chinese government. We don’t want to participate in that discussion. At this point, I haven’t had a chance to talk to the new Biden administration yet, but I hope to talk to them soon.

Last year, the Trump administration put a Chinese brand on an export blacklist called the entity list over security claims. This prevented Huawei from purchasing critical components from US companies. But the company now wants “fine-tuning and temporary licensing” that will allow US companies to continue selling to Chinese brands.

“In the short term, sales in the United States will no longer be a priority for Huawei. Our priority is the supply chain,” said Tim Dunks, but Biden’s candidate for Secretary of Commerce Gina Lymond. Has previously mentioned or otherwise used a complete, free-to-use toolbox to protect the United States and our network from China’s interference and behind-the-scenes impacts on networks such as Huawei and ZTE. the company”. For now, the position of the new administration is unknown. However, we expect Huawei to have some political solution available.

