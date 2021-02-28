Apex Legend is more popular on Steam than ever before





Two years after it was first released on PC, Apex Legends set a whole new concurrent user record on Steam.

According to SteamDB, thanks to the new Season 8 debut and the all-new Legend Hughes, Battle Royale has aroused new interest and set a new simultaneous user record for exactly 200,000 players and 198,235 shy people. (Thank you, Deexerto).

Of course, there’s a long way to go before PUBG’s incredible peak of 3,236,027 players seems to be at stake, but it’s just celebrating its second anniversary and is initially dedicated to EA’s Origin platform on PC. It’s an impressive feat for the game.

ICYMI, Apex Legends, may have leaked the following in-game event and may be referred to as “chaos theory”.

The list of targeted websites for Apex Legends Nintendo Switch, released on March 9, initially stated that “Apex Legends will debut on the long-awaited Switch this season, alongside chaos theory events.” It was. Of course, the information is quickly removed, and some speculate that this is the name of the next big in-game event heading to the game.

Apex Legends on the Switch was launched in the latest season of Mayhem, with the addition of the 16th new Legends Hughes to the Apex game and a major change to the Kings Canyon map. Watch it in the trailer for Apex Legends Season 8.

Apex Legend will be hosting a special collection event with repeater game modes and exclusive items to commemorate its second anniversary. The event, which opens on February 9, was announced in a special video showing everything you can expect to celebrate your anniversary.

Are you more hungry for Apex Legends?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos