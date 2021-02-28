No problem if 30-40% of Search Console URLs are 404s





Google’s John Mueller states that it’s normal if 30-40% of the URLs in your site’s Search Console report return a 404 error.

This is stated in the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts starting February 25th. It turns out that it’s impossible to stop Google from trying to crawl URLs that no longer exist.

Google may try to crawl years after the URL is removed from the website, and there is nothing the site owner can do to prevent it.

So even the most hard-working SEO, 404s are inevitable.

An SEO named Robb Young asked a series of questions and pulled that information from Mueller this week.

Young has a site that returns a 404 in Search Console with a URL that hasn’t been published for eight years. The URL used to be 410 and there are no links pointing to them.

He wants to know if this is normal. This is Mueller’s reaction.

Googlebot’s John Mueller crawls old URLs

According to Mueller, eight years is a long time to crawl a non-existent URL, which is not out of the scope of the possibilities.

If Google confirms that a URL has been published in the past, it may occasionally try to crawl that URL.

If you know the URL doesn’t exist, you can ignore it in the Search Console report.

“7 or 8 years sounds like a really long time … if it’s something we’ve seen in the past, we sometimes try to crawl it again.

“This URL didn’t work,” he says. And if you like: “Well, that can’t work.” Then that’s perfectly fine. “

In a follow-up question, Young asks if there is a way to send a stronger signal to Google that those URLs no longer exist.

Will Google stop crawling deleted URLs?

“I don’t think we can at least guarantee that we won’t try [to crawl] Their URLs. It’s one of the things we have them in the system and at some point we know they were kind of useful, so we’ll retry them when we have time.

No problem. But we try them again, view the report and say, “Oh, I tried this again, but it didn’t work.”

Concerned about the amount of 404s in the Search Console report, Young asks Mueller another follow-up question.

He reveals that not only a handful of URLs return 404 errors, but about 30-40% of the URLs in the report have 404 errors.

Is it normal?

“That’s perfectly fine. This is quite natural, especially on sites with high churn rates. If you have a classified ad site that has a month-long job listing, those job ads will be removed. And we’ll collect a lot of those URLs and try again over the years, and whatever if they return a 404 or 410. Completely. I’m fine.

I don’t think it’s unusual for us. It’s not like thinking of it as a high quality signal. 404s start to look like a problem to us only when the home page starts returning 404s. If so, that might be the situation we go to: “Oh, I don’t know if this site is actually still up and running.”

But if part of the site is a 404, for example anything. It’s kind of technical, it doesn’t matter. “

Google remembers long after the URL was deleted and may try to recrawl the URL at any time. However, if you see a 404 error in a URL that shouldn’t exist anyway in Search Console, don’t be stressed.

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

